What Only True Hallmark Fans Know About Niall Matter
Actor Niall Matter has been regularly appearing in Hallmark movies since 2016, when he starred in "Stop the Wedding" alongside Rachel Boston. He's also been in plenty of other movies that the heartwarming network has put out, such as "Frozen in Love," "Christmas at Dollywood," and the "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries" series to name just a few. Matter loves being a Hallmark star and hasn't shied away from sharing that love at every opportunity. However, what else is there to know about the hunky actor? Although he primarily keeps details of his personal life under wraps, Matter does have a wife and two kids.
The Hallmark stalwart also has a well-established love of music, which naturally came in handy for "Country at Heart." As Matter told TV Goodness in 2020, he grew up riding along with his truck-driver father, singing country songs with him while they were out on the road together. "I got into music when I was younger," Matter continued, "but I was a drummer [and did] some backup vocals, if you can call it that. I would call it backup screaming because I was in punk bands." Another interesting facet of Matter's past that feels distinctly anti-Hallmark is that he would reportedly create his own horror movies.
In fact, as a professional actor, he has appeared in horror-related projects like "The Predator" and an episode of "Supernatural." However, it's worth noting that Matter wasn't always a full-time actor.
The actor had to overcome a serious work-related injury
Niall Matter's parents made him work at an oil rig as a teenager. Even as a young adult, the Hallmark star continued doing so while studying and working toward his acting career. An accident there changed Matter's life forever, severely injuring the lower half of his body. He even had to learn to walk again. As Matter told ET Canada, "When you have that amount of time to think about it, you realize how short life can be. And you might as well spend your time doing what you love to do," (via Us Weekly). Further, the "90210" alum later informed the Chicago Tribune, "It took me about six months to learn how to walk again." Matter reluctantly returned to the oil rig, but he left shortly thereafter upon witnessing someone else getting seriously injured on the job.
Happily, as the actor proudly recalled, "I came back to Vancouver, lied my way into a bartending job, after a month of working as a bartender I ended up booking my very first lead role." Now that he's found his niche at Hallmark, it seems like Matter's career successes will only continue. He likely doesn't have a problem learning lines due to his photographic memory, which he detailed to ET Canada. "You ask me what one of my lines were from last week and I can't tell you!" the actor clarified. "It's short-term. It's very, very short term, but it works for a show like [2015's 'Remedy.']"