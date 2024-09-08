What Only True Hallmark Fans Know About Niall Matter

Actor Niall Matter has been regularly appearing in Hallmark movies since 2016, when he starred in "Stop the Wedding" alongside Rachel Boston. He's also been in plenty of other movies that the heartwarming network has put out, such as "Frozen in Love," "Christmas at Dollywood," and the "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries" series to name just a few. Matter loves being a Hallmark star and hasn't shied away from sharing that love at every opportunity. However, what else is there to know about the hunky actor? Although he primarily keeps details of his personal life under wraps, Matter does have a wife and two kids.

The Hallmark stalwart also has a well-established love of music, which naturally came in handy for "Country at Heart." As Matter told TV Goodness in 2020, he grew up riding along with his truck-driver father, singing country songs with him while they were out on the road together. "I got into music when I was younger," Matter continued, "but I was a drummer [and did] some backup vocals, if you can call it that. I would call it backup screaming because I was in punk bands." Another interesting facet of Matter's past that feels distinctly anti-Hallmark is that he would reportedly create his own horror movies.

In fact, as a professional actor, he has appeared in horror-related projects like "The Predator" and an episode of "Supernatural." However, it's worth noting that Matter wasn't always a full-time actor.

