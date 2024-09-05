The Most Awkward Kelly Ripa Moments Caught On Camera

Kelly Ripa has been a staple on American TV for decades, but despite being a pro talk show host, she's no stranger to her fair share of blunders. Considering how long she's been on live TV (she first started on "Live" back in 2001 with Regis Philbin) it's only natural that Ripa has had her fair share of awkward on-camera moments. After all, things often go wrong under the bright lights in a TV studio, but what do you do when millions of people across the country are watching it unfold in real time?

The answer is simple: You continue with the show — and hope the moment wasn't as big of a deal as it seemed. Unfortunately for Ripa, her hosting fame reached its peak just as YouTube was finding its footing on the internet, meaning that many clips still live on, thanks to those savvy enough to upload them. Ripa is not considered one of the more problematic morning show stars (we're looking at you, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes), and as such, her eyebrow-raising moments haven't been enough to see her lose her job. Nevertheless, her clash with Clay Aiken in the 2000s certainly ruffled feathers, and her comments at a Disney award show definitely weren't Mickey Mouse-approved. Let's take a look.

