Weird Things Everyone Ignores About Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos' Marriage

TV personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been quite open about the status of their relationship over the years — perhaps a little too much at times.

The "LIVE with Kelly and Mark" hosts first met while cast members of "All My Children" in 1995, when Ripa played Hayley Vaughan and Consuelos was cast as her love interest Mateo Santos. Ripa told People she wasn't looking her best the first time she saw her future husband, as her hair was still in rollers and she wasn't wearing makeup. "I looked really gross," Ripa said, who told the outlet she quickly fixed herself up. "I wanted him to see me looking like a normal person!" As for Consuelos, he told HuffPost in 2014, "I thought she was adorable, hot and sexy and all that stuff ... I didn't really think I had a chance with her, so I wasn't really focused on that."

The two made their relationship public by February 1996, then tied the knot on May 1 that same year. They have three children together, sons Michael and Joaquin and daughter Lola. However, while Ripa and Consuelos appear to have had many happy years together, it hasn't always been smooth sailing. Here are some of the strange things we've noticed about their relationship — we even asked Susan Winter, a New York City-based relationship expert, for her take on some of these unusual facets of their love story.