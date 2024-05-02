How Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes' Romance Has Evolved Since Their GMA Scandal

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' relationship has come a long way from its somewhat messy, undoubtedly controversial beginnings. The future couple's paths initially crossed around 2014 when they were both working at ABC News. Robach and Holmes grew closer once they began co-anchoring "GMA3: What You Need To Know." Initially, their relationship was entirely friendly and professional, but it evolved into something deeper around November 2022, when the Daily Mail shared pics of them seemingly on a romantic getaway.

The snaps of the happy couple caused quite a stir because both anchors had been married to their respective spouses for 12 years at the time. During the introductory episode of their "Amy and T.J." podcast, the couple asserted that they hadn't been unfaithful to their former partners because they had initiated divorce proceedings well before their relationship began. Robach and Holmes also expressed regret about keeping their separations private because it ultimately painted them as cheaters. Both parties finalized their respective divorces in 2023. But in 2022 the media storm surrounding Robach and Holmes' relationship worsened and they were taken off "GMA3."

ABC decided to probe into the news anchors' relationship to verify if they had gone against the company's strict morality clause. And, in January 2023, a spokesperson for ABC confirmed to E! News that Holmes and Robach's time with them had come to an end. Although Robach faced major consequences because of her affair with Holmes, the couple has no regrets about their romance and in fact appears happier than ever. Their relationship had apparently evolved into something even more serious by the end of 2023, as the former news anchors revealed that they had even considered getting married.