How Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes' Romance Has Evolved Since Their GMA Scandal
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' relationship has come a long way from its somewhat messy, undoubtedly controversial beginnings. The future couple's paths initially crossed around 2014 when they were both working at ABC News. Robach and Holmes grew closer once they began co-anchoring "GMA3: What You Need To Know." Initially, their relationship was entirely friendly and professional, but it evolved into something deeper around November 2022, when the Daily Mail shared pics of them seemingly on a romantic getaway.
The snaps of the happy couple caused quite a stir because both anchors had been married to their respective spouses for 12 years at the time. During the introductory episode of their "Amy and T.J." podcast, the couple asserted that they hadn't been unfaithful to their former partners because they had initiated divorce proceedings well before their relationship began. Robach and Holmes also expressed regret about keeping their separations private because it ultimately painted them as cheaters. Both parties finalized their respective divorces in 2023. But in 2022 the media storm surrounding Robach and Holmes' relationship worsened and they were taken off "GMA3."
ABC decided to probe into the news anchors' relationship to verify if they had gone against the company's strict morality clause. And, in January 2023, a spokesperson for ABC confirmed to E! News that Holmes and Robach's time with them had come to an end. Although Robach faced major consequences because of her affair with Holmes, the couple has no regrets about their romance and in fact appears happier than ever. Their relationship had apparently evolved into something even more serious by the end of 2023, as the former news anchors revealed that they had even considered getting married.
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes want to spend the rest of their lives together
During a December 2023 episode of their "Amy and T.J." podcast, Amy Robach shared that she started dating T.J. Holmes with the intention of making their love last forever. The former "Good Morning America" host stressed that they weren't in a rush to lock things down because both have obviously been married before. Although Robach was unsure if they would ever get legally married, she felt certain that she didn't want to spend a moment of her life without Holmes.
While speaking on an April 2024 episode of "Amy and T.J.," the former news anchors admitted that they hadn't worked out the nitty-gritty details of their long-term commitment but felt optimistic about their future together regardless. As Robach explained, "But we have, I have said this to you, and I believe you've said it to me as well that I want to be with you for the rest of my life, and I would like to live with you when the time comes."
She was eager to take their relationship to the next level by moving in with her beau. Robach felt that the natural next step wouldn't cause any unnecessary strain on their relationship because they already spent the majority of their time together anyway. However, Robach may no longer see marriage in the best light, as she reasoned, "It's a security blanket, but it's a false security blanket." Despite her reservations, the podcast host felt that they could make it work.
Even their exes' relationship has evolved into something greater
Although Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes only officially started dating in late 2022, he developed feelings for her much sooner. In a February 2024 episode of their "Amy and T.J." podcast, Holmes divulged that he knew his feelings for Robach weren't entirely platonic around spring 2022 when the news anchor was still reportedly married to Marilee Fiebig. Previously, a source informed Page Six that Fiebig was caught off-guard by the GMA co-hosts' affair rumors. The insider noted that although Holmes and his wife had already separated, she thought they were working towards bettering their relationship and eventually getting back together.
Fortunately, just a short while later it all seemed to be water under the bridge as Holmes and Robach's exes rebounded from the affair in an unexpected way. In December 2023, Page Six reported that Fiebig had started dating Robach's former husband, Andrew Shue. A source revealed that the exes had initially bonded over their broken hearts from their respective divorces and the ensuing controversy over Robach and Holmes' relationship, but they eventually realized that they had much more in common.
An insider later disclosed to Page Six that Robach believed her ex-husband intentionally chose to go public about his new romance in December to take the spotlight away from her podcast debut. Likewise, another source warned InTouch Weekly that Holmes and Robach had become overly reliant on each other after being ostracized from the industry, reasoning, "It's occurred to T.J. and Amy both that their exes seem happier and more embraced by the public together than they are." They continued, "Now T.J. and Amy only have each other and no one else to rely on, and it's made for a sticky situation."