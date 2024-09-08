What To Know About HGTV Star Kristina Crestin's Husband Kirby

While many HGTV TV duos feature couples or family members co-starring together, "Farmhouse Fixer" isn't one of them. Kristina Crestin and her costar, Jonathan Knight, have a longstanding friendship that stretches back to her early design career. Kristina's job experiences influenced her romantic life as well, and connected her with her husband, Kirby Crestin. The couple have been married since 2006.

Advertisement

Kristina and Kirby are proud pet parents to their dog, Cooper, a Weimaraner mix. The couple rescued her when she was a puppy, and since then, Kristina's frequently shared Instagram photos of Kirby and Cooper playing and snuggling together.

Even if they don't host a TV show together, Kristina and Kirby constantly combine their skills off screen. "He's a foreman and carpenter, so he runs a lot of the jobsites I work on," Kristina informed HGTV. "My team is really adept at putting a good set of drawings together so he appreciates all the detail he gets when collaborating with us." For instance, in 2018, Kristina's company, Kristina Crestin Design, partnered with Premier Builders, where Kirby works as a lead carpenter, for a kitchen design project. Premier won an award for their work, and the finished kitchen was featured in a magazine. Kristina remarked on the synergy that she and her husband have when they work together. "He can get inside my brain and see where I'm taking things," she explained to Northshore Home. "It's nice to have that kind of shorthand."

Advertisement