What To Know About HGTV Star Kristina Crestin's Husband Kirby
While many HGTV TV duos feature couples or family members co-starring together, "Farmhouse Fixer" isn't one of them. Kristina Crestin and her costar, Jonathan Knight, have a longstanding friendship that stretches back to her early design career. Kristina's job experiences influenced her romantic life as well, and connected her with her husband, Kirby Crestin. The couple have been married since 2006.
Kristina and Kirby are proud pet parents to their dog, Cooper, a Weimaraner mix. The couple rescued her when she was a puppy, and since then, Kristina's frequently shared Instagram photos of Kirby and Cooper playing and snuggling together.
Even if they don't host a TV show together, Kristina and Kirby constantly combine their skills off screen. "He's a foreman and carpenter, so he runs a lot of the jobsites I work on," Kristina informed HGTV. "My team is really adept at putting a good set of drawings together so he appreciates all the detail he gets when collaborating with us." For instance, in 2018, Kristina's company, Kristina Crestin Design, partnered with Premier Builders, where Kirby works as a lead carpenter, for a kitchen design project. Premier won an award for their work, and the finished kitchen was featured in a magazine. Kristina remarked on the synergy that she and her husband have when they work together. "He can get inside my brain and see where I'm taking things," she explained to Northshore Home. "It's nice to have that kind of shorthand."
Kristina and Kirby's partnership is joyful
Kirby Crestin's carpentry skills stretch back to childhood. Back in 2013, Kristina Crestin noted that she and her husband were using nightstands he made as a teen as part of their bedroom furniture. Kirby's woodworking abilities are also handy in a pinch. When Kristina wanted to use a neon sign that said "Fuel the Joy" in one of her "Farmhouse Fixer" projects, Kirby helped her out by quickly constructing a custom wooden box to protect the large, fragile sign.
This isn't the only time Kirby's helped out when the camera weren't rolling on the HGTV show. "Kirby was so patient through all of these @HGTV Farmhouse Fixer projects, hauling furniture, driving everywhere to get things, hanging all the art, bringing our houseplants back and forth to every single home," Kristina wrote on Instagram in April 2021. Kirby also came to her aid when she was in a time crunch, and he quickly assisted her with hammering plate hangers into a wall so they could put up a decorative display.
Aside from work, Kirby and Kristina enjoy having fun together and celebrating family traditions, like drinking eggnog out of Kirby's prized moose glasses. On Valentine's Day 2021, Kristina posted a special Instagram tribute, writing, "This candid moment with Kirby in the midst of me pestering him for yet MORE dock tree ornament photos and videos for Instagram captures a moment of joy. And love. I am lucky to be surrounded by it."