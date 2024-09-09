Behind The Scenes Struggles Mike Jackson & Egypt Sherrod Faced On HGTV's Married To Real Estate

Another issue that Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson face as hosts of "Married to Real Estate" is maintaining a healthy work-life balance and ensuring their romantic relationship remains strong. Working together requires the HGTV duo to spend a lot of time collaborating professionally, but they have both emphasized the importance of nurturing their domestic partnership outside of work. "We've had a bit of a roller coaster," Sherrod told PopCulture in January 2023. "But what we've learned [is] that sweet spot is when you put as much energy and effort and planning into each other as you do into everything else in your life."

Advertisement

Jackson expanded on this idea in an interview with HGTV, underlining the importance of quality time and a reliable support system. "We consistently do a lot of planning where we sit down and see what our schedule is going to look like," he said. "Be on the same team. Create the support system of family members and friends, and bring them in. In this day and age, it's hard with kids, trying to run a business and make it happen." While Sherrod and Jackson might face some unique issues as TV hosts, their strong bond, hard work, and dedication can seemingly help them through anything.