Behind The Scenes Struggles Mike Jackson & Egypt Sherrod Faced On HGTV's Married To Real Estate
On "Married to Real Estate," husband-and-wife duo Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson work together to find clients perfectly located properties and then provide them with dream-come-true renovations. At the same time, Sherrod and Jackson aren't afraid to get personal, with the HGTV show providing a glimpse into the life of their blended family. "We really enjoy the fact we get to do what we love with the person we love," Jackson told Simply Buckhead. "It's a roller-coaster ride sometimes; other times, it's a riverboat ride."
The duo makes a great real estate and renovation team, landing on the list of HGTV couples with the best chemistry, but they still experience their fair share of obstacles. While renovating houses for TV comes with its own set of struggles, including time constraints and supply chain issues, working professionally with your spouse is another challenge entirely. Luckily, Sherrod and Jackson found ways to work through their problems together.
Mike and Egypt's projects are affected by external factors
While some fans have questioned how legit "Married to Real Estate" actually is, hosts Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson have opened up about some real-life factors that affect their on-screen projects. While the duo dealt with some unique obstacles filming Season 1 during the COVID-19 pandemic, the following seasons have had the HGTV stars grappling with the effects of inflation. "Everything is just astronomical," Sherrod told TV Insider in January 2023. "[Clients] are getting hit with inflation from the supermarket to the gas pump, so this isn't a surprise. Everything will cost 30% more."
The HGTV couple has found several ways to respond to the issue, with Jackson explaining that he often likes to lean on local businesses when he can. For Season 3, the couple revealed to TV Insider that they custom-built some furniture pieces as another solution. "To save money and time, I had to turn to Mike for custom-made vanities, cabinets, etc.," Sherrod explained. "It's a lot of race against the clock not only to finish the house but to get our clients out of hotels, short-term rentals, sister and brother homes."
The two are always working to maintain a work-life balance
Another issue that Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson face as hosts of "Married to Real Estate" is maintaining a healthy work-life balance and ensuring their romantic relationship remains strong. Working together requires the HGTV duo to spend a lot of time collaborating professionally, but they have both emphasized the importance of nurturing their domestic partnership outside of work. "We've had a bit of a roller coaster," Sherrod told PopCulture in January 2023. "But what we've learned [is] that sweet spot is when you put as much energy and effort and planning into each other as you do into everything else in your life."
Jackson expanded on this idea in an interview with HGTV, underlining the importance of quality time and a reliable support system. "We consistently do a lot of planning where we sit down and see what our schedule is going to look like," he said. "Be on the same team. Create the support system of family members and friends, and bring them in. In this day and age, it's hard with kids, trying to run a business and make it happen." While Sherrod and Jackson might face some unique issues as TV hosts, their strong bond, hard work, and dedication can seemingly help them through anything.