The Most Controversial Brides To Ever Appear On TLC's Say Yes To The Dress

Anyone who has watched "Real Housewives of Atlanta" likely knows Apollo Nida's face, but one woman was particularly starstruck: Sherien Almufti. According to Daily Mail, Nida proposed to Almufti while serving time for a felony fraud charge, and she surprisingly said yes. Even with four years standing between her and her wedding date, Almufti shopped for her ideal gown on her episode of "Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta" and seemed thoroughly overjoyed with the whole experience.

Advertisement

Almufti may have been all smiles during her appearance, but it seems that the couple has faced an uphill battle since the episode aired. In 2019, Page Six reported that Nida went back to prison just a few days after his release, which undoubtedly put a damper on any sort of celebrations the couple may have had planned. Sadly, the couple faced more legal woes in 2024 when Nida was once again arrested. According to In Touch, Almufti contacted law enforcement after an argument between them turned physical. Nida was subsequently charged with assault. Although the honeymoon phase appears to be over for these two, Almufti explained to In Touch that there was a silver lining to this incident: "It was a huge blow out between a married couple that has brought us much closer since then. We have worked through our issues and have been going to couple's therapy."

Advertisement