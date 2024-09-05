Tim Walz's Family Delivers Ultimate Betrayal In Pro-Trump Photo Amid Campaign
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has more than a few supporters in his race for the role of Vice President as Kamala Harris' running mate. Unfortunately, many of his family members aren't among them. Just days after Tim's own brother, Jeff Walz, spoke out against him on Facebook, writing, "I'm 100% opposed to all his ideology," more of his family members are making their views known. A photo has been making the rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter, and it shows members of Tim's family posing together in "Nebraska Walz's for Trump" T-shirts.
Tim Walz's own family endorse Trump for President. pic.twitter.com/DX1ZxbLYXv
— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) September 4, 2024
The photo features eight people who are reportedly related to Tim via his grandfather on his dad's side, Francis Walz. The smiling family members are posing in front of a flag that reads "Trump 2024 Take America Back." Tim was first elected as the Governor of Minnesota in 2018, but he originally hails from Nebraska, where some of his extended family apparently still resides. While Tim doesn't have all of his family's support, his sister, Sandy Dietrich, has spoken out about the photo. According to her, despite what the folks in the photo may be trying to imply with their controversial T-shirts, they were never close family members of Tim and Sandy's immediate family. "We weren't close with them. We didn't know them," she told the Associated Press. She calls her own family "Democrats for Tim," adding, "I know who I'm voting for. That's all I can control."
Tim Walz knows what it's like to lose family members due to politics
Not being able to control who someone else votes for has been the basis of many family feuds. And, while the folks sporting "Nebraska Walz's for Trump" merch may be distant cousins who never really knew Tim Walz, that doesn't mean that he hasn't experienced familial rifts that were exacerbated by politics. In an MSNBC interview, Tim explained, "we do not like what has happened where we can't even go to Thanksgiving dinner with our uncle, because you end up in some weird fight that is unnecessary." This is a feeling to which so many Americans can relate, and Tim is clearly one of them. He reportedly hasn't spoken to his pro-Trump brother, Jeff Walz, in eight years.
Second-time Presidential hopeful Donald Trump would certainly be the pot calling the kettle black for criticizing Walz for having family members speaking out against his politics, considering the fact that he has experienced the same many times. Even so, Trump did repost the "Nebraska Walz's for Trump" photo on his social media platform, Truth Social. He even went as far as to thank the pro-Trump Walz family members, writing, "It is a Great Honor to have your Endorsement. I look forward to meeting you soon!"