Tim Walz's Family Delivers Ultimate Betrayal In Pro-Trump Photo Amid Campaign

Not being able to control who someone else votes for has been the basis of many family feuds. And, while the folks sporting "Nebraska Walz's for Trump" merch may be distant cousins who never really knew Tim Walz, that doesn't mean that he hasn't experienced familial rifts that were exacerbated by politics. In an MSNBC interview, Tim explained, "we do not like what has happened where we can't even go to Thanksgiving dinner with our uncle, because you end up in some weird fight that is unnecessary." This is a feeling to which so many Americans can relate, and Tim is clearly one of them. He reportedly hasn't spoken to his pro-Trump brother, Jeff Walz, in eight years.

Advertisement

Second-time Presidential hopeful Donald Trump would certainly be the pot calling the kettle black for criticizing Walz for having family members speaking out against his politics, considering the fact that he has experienced the same many times. Even so, Trump did repost the "Nebraska Walz's for Trump" photo on his social media platform, Truth Social. He even went as far as to thank the pro-Trump Walz family members, writing, "It is a Great Honor to have your Endorsement. I look forward to meeting you soon!"