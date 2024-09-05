Why We're Worried About Rachael Ray After Latest Unrecognizable Appearance
Note: This article mentions substance abuse allegations by internet commenters.
Rachael Ray's recent Instagram videos have people jumping to conclusions and seeing red flags all over the place. At the end of August, the popular food show host posted an Instagram video of herself cooking up a delicious pollo al mattone. Unfortunately, almost nobody could focus on the recipe because Ray was supposedly slurring her words. Her supposed speech differences led many to theorize that she was dealing with addiction issues, with one user writing, "OMG. Please get her help for alcoholism. She looks and acts drunk all the time."
Unfortunately, a few people even made scathing comments about her supposed weight gain. Others were genuinely concerned for her health and feared she may be dealing with an illness. However, Ray seemingly didn't pay the remarks any mind and soon posted an ossobuco recipe. Once again, her comment section was flooded with similar statements. This time around, one commentator wrote, "I think it's a mini-stroke. Part of her mouth seems [to be] sinking."
In contrast, another user stated that her mouth had always had a natural slant, but they believed she was slurring her words due to heavy drinking. And one person even urged her to work on her hair makeup so she didn't look like she had just woken up. It's worth noting that people have been positing that Ray has substance abuse issues since she was on Food Network, and have even taken to Reddit to share their opinions. Thankfully, in the present day, some social media took a kinder perspective on Ray's transformation.
Some people chalked up Rachael Ray's altered appearance to natural aging
Although Rachael Ray's ossobuco recipe video was filled with negative or speculative comments, there were a few people who had a perfectly rational explanation for why she seemed different. One fan defended her by writing that she was allowing herself to age gracefully instead of trying to alter her appearance with plastic surgery. Another commentator had a similar sentiment to share as they wrote, "She's aging like the rest of us. Maybe she has a medical condition, maybe she is on medication. Regardless, no need to be mean."
One user came to her defense under the pollo al mattone recipe as well, writing, "That's right ... Knock it off ... Rachael Ray is doing what she wants ... [And] she's happy ... Whatever she'd like to cook or change, that's her business." Many commentators also respected Ray by simply talking about their admiration for her and complimenting the recipe. Ultimately, it seems like the professional cook isn't rushing to clear up the speculation anytime soon as one of her reps told TMZ that they had "no comment" about the theories.
The response seems right in line with the sentiment the food show host shared during her 2018 appearance on the "No Limits" podcast. While admitting that she couldn't understand why anyone would negatively comment on someone's appearance, she stated, "I feel sorry for people that do. I just don't think that's a skill anyone needs. Why would you put negative energy into the universe?" per People.
Rachael Ray has dealt with speech issues throughout her life
Speaking on the "No Limits" podcast, Rachael Ray admitted that she didn't concern herself with haters because they had no positive contributions to her life. Instead, she chose to tune into the voices of her fans because they were the ones who made her the massive success that she is. Ray said that she wasn't overly concerned with being adored either because she felt tremendous contentment in her professional and personal life.
Ray has been similarly open about her tragic real-life story, but she has never stated that addiction was a part of it. However, she has been candid about the speech issues that have led to the creation of her signature voice. During a 2006 chat with People, Ray asserted, "I lose my voice a lot," she continued. "I had a lot of croup as a kid so I don't have the strongest vocal cords to begin with." The cooking show host also admitted that she had sought professional help for her speech problems.
Then, in 2008, Ray's rep announced she had to undergo throat surgery to remove a benign cyst on her vocal cords. At the time, her rep reassured People that it was a minor procedure and she would be fine in no time. Given all this, it's best to take a kinder perspective on Ray's current transformation and remember that she's always spoken candidly about her life's struggles whenever she has felt comfortable.
