Why We're Worried About Rachael Ray After Latest Unrecognizable Appearance

Note: This article mentions substance abuse allegations by internet commenters.

Rachael Ray's recent Instagram videos have people jumping to conclusions and seeing red flags all over the place. At the end of August, the popular food show host posted an Instagram video of herself cooking up a delicious pollo al mattone. Unfortunately, almost nobody could focus on the recipe because Ray was supposedly slurring her words. Her supposed speech differences led many to theorize that she was dealing with addiction issues, with one user writing, "OMG. Please get her help for alcoholism. She looks and acts drunk all the time."

Unfortunately, a few people even made scathing comments about her supposed weight gain. Others were genuinely concerned for her health and feared she may be dealing with an illness. However, Ray seemingly didn't pay the remarks any mind and soon posted an ossobuco recipe. Once again, her comment section was flooded with similar statements. This time around, one commentator wrote, "I think it's a mini-stroke. Part of her mouth seems [to be] sinking."

In contrast, another user stated that her mouth had always had a natural slant, but they believed she was slurring her words due to heavy drinking. And one person even urged her to work on her hair makeup so she didn't look like she had just woken up. It's worth noting that people have been positing that Ray has substance abuse issues since she was on Food Network, and have even taken to Reddit to share their opinions. Thankfully, in the present day, some social media took a kinder perspective on Ray's transformation.

