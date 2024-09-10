How Michelle Obama Avoided Talking Politics With Barack In The White House

It's likely very hard not to take your work home with you when you do a lot of work from your home — and when you have as important a position as president of the U.S. Former first lady Michelle Obama has said she does not like politics. When Barack was president and their family lived in the White House, how did he and Michelle avoid talking about politics? Michelle shared their trick on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in 2018.

"You know, I tried to make home a safe space from the policy talk," Michelle said. "I didn't want to be yet another person in his ear saying, 'You should do this' and 'You should do that.'" If she did have something to say regarding politics, Michelle wouldn't tell Barack directly.

She told Colbert: "If I wanted to deliver a real message, I did it through staffs. So I had my chief of staff talk to his chief of staff. Which was the same thing essentially, but it avoided us having discussions about stuff at home." Michelle also pointed out that she and her husband were almost always in agreement.