Don't Count On Sasha And Malia Obama Following In Their Dad's Political Footsteps
Some notable families in the United States have become political dynasties, with many members pursuing roles in government or seeking public office. The Kennedys are a classic example of this phenomenon. If you were hoping to see more Obamas in the White House one day, however, you shouldn't hold your breath. Former President Barack Obama joined President Joe Biden at a Los Angeles fundraiser in June 2024, where TV host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel asked Barack which of his daughters (either Malia Obama or Sasha Obama) would be a better president. Barack shut down the notion due to something his wife Michelle Obama told their daughters.
"That is a question I do not need to answer, because [former first lady] Michelle [Obama] drilled into them so early that you would be crazy to go into politics," Barack said (via ABC News). "It will never happen." Michelle's stance makes sense because she's been vocal regarding her dislike of politics in the past.
It does seem like Barack and Michelle's daughters are exploring different career paths in the entertainment industry. Malia actually landed her first Hollywood job when she was only 15 and while Barack was still president — she worked on "Extant" as a production assistant. Malia has also worked as an intern on "Girls" and interned with The Weinstein Company.
Malia Obama has taken on a film festival
Malia Obama has worked with other famous faces. She wrote for the show "Swarm" that Donald Glover co-created with Janine Nabers. Malia and Nabers co-wrote Season 1, Episode 5. On the episode they wrote together, Nabers told Entertainment Tonight, "I think it's going to surprise a lot of people. It's pretty dope. I'm really proud of it." She continued to delve into Malia's talents, saying, "Some of her pitches were wild as hell, and they were just so good and so funny. She's an incredible writer. She brought a lot to the table ... She's really, really dedicated to her craft."
Malia then wrote and directed a short film titled "The Heart," which Glover's company Gilga produced. Glover has been a mentor to Malia, and he told GQ, "The first thing we did was talk about the fact that she will only get to do this once. 'You're Obama's daughter. So if you make a bad film, it will follow you around.'"
Malia — who has used Malia Ann professionally — took "The Heart" to the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. In a video describing the film for Sundance, Malia said, "The film is about lost objects and lonely people and forgiveness and regret, but I also think it works hard to uncover where tenderness and closeness can exist in these things." "The Heart" received lukewarm reviews, earning both positive and negative feedback (although some of the criticisms were about Malia's famous father).
Sasha Obama reportedly has TV experience too
As for Sasha Obama, she also seems to be choosing entertainment over politics at present. The Cut noticed the name "Natasha Obama" listed as a casting interviewer in the credits of the fourth season of the reality show "Couples Therapy," which was released in 2024. That is likely Sasha, since Natasha is her full first name. However, as of writing, Sasha/Natasha is not listed on the "Couples Therapy" credits page on IMDb.
Perhaps Malia Obama and Sasha will collaborate on a film or TV project one day. It's not out of the realm of possibility, since they are both living in Los Angeles. They may still be roommates — a detail was revealed in Michelle Obama's book "The Light We Carry." In an interview on "Today with Hoda & Jenna," from 2022 about the book, Jenna Bush Hager brought that up to Michelle.
"One of the things that I just could not believe as I was reading it is that your girls are grown, living together!" Bush Hager said. Michelle replied, "On their own! Out in the world, heaven forbid!" and told an anecdote about when she and Barack visited their place. She's likely happy that her daughters are steering clear of the world of politics.