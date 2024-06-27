Don't Count On Sasha And Malia Obama Following In Their Dad's Political Footsteps

Some notable families in the United States have become political dynasties, with many members pursuing roles in government or seeking public office. The Kennedys are a classic example of this phenomenon. If you were hoping to see more Obamas in the White House one day, however, you shouldn't hold your breath. Former President Barack Obama joined President Joe Biden at a Los Angeles fundraiser in June 2024, where TV host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel asked Barack which of his daughters (either Malia Obama or Sasha Obama) would be a better president. Barack shut down the notion due to something his wife Michelle Obama told their daughters.

Advertisement

"That is a question I do not need to answer, because [former first lady] Michelle [Obama] drilled into them so early that you would be crazy to go into politics," Barack said (via ABC News). "It will never happen." Michelle's stance makes sense because she's been vocal regarding her dislike of politics in the past.

It does seem like Barack and Michelle's daughters are exploring different career paths in the entertainment industry. Malia actually landed her first Hollywood job when she was only 15 and while Barack was still president — she worked on "Extant" as a production assistant. Malia has also worked as an intern on "Girls" and interned with The Weinstein Company.