A Look At HGTV Star Christina Hall's Tattoos (Including Her Removed Ring-Finger Tat)

When you think of celebrities with impressive tattoo collections, HGTV mainstay Christina Hall probably isn't the first star who comes to mind. The designer and television personality has quietly gotten inked a few times over the years to commemorate important milestones in her life. Her tattoos, which all hold significant meaning, can easily be covered by clothing or accessories and aren't often visible to fans watching her show, "Christina on the Coast."

But in August 2024, Hall drew attention to one of her tattoos (or rather the fact that she was removing it) on Instagram. She shared a snap of her getting a tattoo lasered off her wedding ring finger, just weeks after her divorce from her third husband Josh Hall after three years of marriage. It's unclear what the tattoo looked like exactly, but it's believed to have been a ring design she had permanently inked on her left ring finger in connection to their relationship. But just like Josh, the tattoo is now in the past.

However, that wasn't Christina's only tattoo. She has at least two other important motifs still lining her body.