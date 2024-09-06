A Look At HGTV Star Christina Hall's Tattoos (Including Her Removed Ring-Finger Tat)
When you think of celebrities with impressive tattoo collections, HGTV mainstay Christina Hall probably isn't the first star who comes to mind. The designer and television personality has quietly gotten inked a few times over the years to commemorate important milestones in her life. Her tattoos, which all hold significant meaning, can easily be covered by clothing or accessories and aren't often visible to fans watching her show, "Christina on the Coast."
But in August 2024, Hall drew attention to one of her tattoos (or rather the fact that she was removing it) on Instagram. She shared a snap of her getting a tattoo lasered off her wedding ring finger, just weeks after her divorce from her third husband Josh Hall after three years of marriage. It's unclear what the tattoo looked like exactly, but it's believed to have been a ring design she had permanently inked on her left ring finger in connection to their relationship. But just like Josh, the tattoo is now in the past.
However, that wasn't Christina's only tattoo. She has at least two other important motifs still lining her body.
Christina Hall has a tattoo memorializing her kids' birthdates
In addition to being a successful designer on and off the small screen, Christina Hall is a mother of three. She shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden El Moussa with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, with whom she starred on "Flip or Flop" for 10 seasons. She welcomed her third child, son Hudson Anstead, in September 2019 with her then-husband Ant Anstead.
Prior to getting pregnant with Hudson, Christina got two tattoos on the inside of her forearm to commemorate the births of her first two children. In May 2017, she shared a photo to Instagram of this sentimental ink, which delineated their birthdates in Roman numerals. "Been wanting this for a long time ... no time like the present #taylorreese #braydenjames," Hall wrote in her caption.
As the ink read, Hall's only daughter Taylor was born on September 22, 2010. Meanwhile, Brayden arrived on August 20, 2015. There's no evidence that Hudson's birthdate has been added to the mix, but we wouldn't be surprised if the ink has already dried on that addition.
Christina Hall has a Maya Angelou-inspired neck tattoo
In January 2021, Christina Hall debuted another sentimental piece of ink. Written in cursive and vertically trailing down her back between her shoulder blades, the tattoo reads "still I rise" from Maya Angelou's famous poem "And Still I Rise." Hall nodded to the famous work in her caption by including the following verse: "Just like moons and like suns, with the certainty of tides, just like hopes springing high, still I'll rise."
This new body art came in September 2020, just months after announcing she and hubby No. 2 Ant Anstead had made the "difficult decision to separate" in a since-deleted Instagram post. Hall, who started dating the British presenter in October 2017, married Anstead in December 2018. This post-breakup ink likely signified a new chapter for the beleaguered designer, who had just endured two high-profile divorces in the public eye. (Hall split from her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa at the end of 2016 after seven years of marriage.) Despite it feeling like the odds were stacked against her when it came to finding love, Hall's inspirational tat likely proved that she would overcome and conquer once more.
Christina Hall might have another tattoo on her wrist
According to the Daily Mail, Christina Hall reportedly got another tattoo in November 2021 on her left wrist. However, to this day, very little is known about said ink.
Hall marked the occasion at the time on her Instagram Story, writing "new ink" atop a photo of a tattoo artist working on her wrist. From the quick snap, the letter "H" and the letter "S" could be made out, but it was unclear what the tattoo was of or what it read. Hall never showed fans the finished product, which may be linked to her now defunct relationship with soon-to-be ex-husband Josh Hall, as she was engaged to him at the time and was visiting him when she got it. It's unclear if Hall still has this tattoo, as she may have gotten it removed alongside her ring finger tattoo that had been dedicated to him, too.