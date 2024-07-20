The Major Mistakes Christina Haack Made In Her Marriage & Divorce From Josh Hall
In what has come as a surprise to absolutely no one, Christina Haack and Josh Hall are getting divorced. The designer and realtor filed for divorce in July 2024, pointing to "irreconcilable differences." Haack was previously married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018. But even before finalizing her divorce, Haack started dating Ant Anstead, whom she married in December 2018. This marriage lasted till September 2020, when Anstead and Haack announced their separation. Months later, in March 2021, Haack began dating husband number three, Josh Hall.
But right off the bat, there were a ton of signs that Christina Haack and Hall were never going to last. In July 2021, Haack shared that she met Hall right after she "smoked a Bufo toad," aka an illicit psychedelic drug (via People). She added that the realtor came into her life after the drug had "reset her brain" and fixed her anxiety.
The couple soon became Instagram official, and the next months were filled with romantic getaways and declarations of love. Everyone expected that Haack had learned from her last two marriages and would take it slow with Hall to build a lasting relationship. But in April 2022, just one year after they started dating, Haack and Hall tied the knot in a secret California wedding.
Despite her two prior divorces, Christina Haack didn't get Josh Hall to sign a prenup
None of Christina Haack's divorces have been drama-free. Her separation from Tarek El Moussa played out publicly on "Flip and Flop," and her second divorce had her throwing shade amid a messy custody battle. Despite this, Haack didn't take a pragmatic approach to draft a prenup before tying the knot with Joshua Hall. Los Angeles estate lawyer Arash Sadat of Mills, Sadat, Dowlat LLP tells The List that this could have dire consequences for Haack's finances:
"No prenup means that Christina and Josh will need to fight it out in court over who gets what." And since Haack seems to be the richer of the pair, she's got a whole lot more to lose. Sadat explains that the judge will classify all their assets and revenue streams under "community property" and "separate property." Anything classified as "community property" can be shared, and this could even include revenue from "Christina on The Coast" and other Haack-centered HGTV shows.
Christina Haack involved Josh Hall in her HGTV contracts
Although Christina Haack secured her HGTV contracts without the help of Josh Hall, she brought him on board when they began a relationship. This turned out to be a major mistake for Haack, as Hall's divorce petition includes a request for full rights to all their shows. Their joint projects include "Christina on the Coast," "Christina in the Country," and "The Flip Off," but how tangible is this request?
Attorney Arash Sadat tells The List that while Hall may not get full rights to the shows, he could end up with half, thanks to California's 50/50 rule: "[The TV rights] can be treated like any other income-producing asset. Assuming they are community property obtained during the marriage, the money that they generate can be split."
It's worth noting that Hall isn't only asking for the TV rights. The real estate agent is asking that "all property acquired during marriage" except gifts and inheritance should be divided equally between him and his soon-to-be-ex. Haack's filing, on the other hand, requests that the courts give her authority to share their assets by herself. Unfortunately, Sadat tells The List that the judge is more likely to side with Hall: "Josh's position is consistent with California law. Christina's position is not. It's not up to Christina to decide how the assets will be split. That is for the court to determine based on the evidence."
Christina Haack and Joshua Hall didn't communicate productively
Christina Haack and Joshua Hall said in 2023 that they spent the first few months of their relationship at home getting to know each other, but they don't seem to have done a good job at it. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight interview, Haack and Hall attempted to prove their marriage was as strong as ever, but the red flags were hard to ignore. Christina "playfully" accused him of pretending to be a romantic to reel her in: "You hooked me. You were like, 'Look how romantic I am,' because that was a romantic trip, but since then, you're like, 'Eh, that's good. We're married."
Hall got in his digs, too. He accused his wife of being unable to make firm decisions: "You are very indecisive. You change your mind a lot." Hall quickly disagreed, claiming to be "super decisive." The pair even argued about parenting, with Hall revealing that Haack didn't respect his parenting authority and told her kids "yes" even when he'd previously said "no." The only slight green flag in the interview was that they agreed they had similar tastes. But even this is dimmed by Haack saying that she was glad their tastes aligned because she would not give in to his. Not exactly a recipe for a lasting, happy marriage.
Christina Haack and Josh Hall pretended their relationship was thriving
Although most people expected that Christina Hall's past relationship experiences would help her marriage to Josh Hall, it seems like their union was superficial and lacked depth. There were a ton of cute couple moments between Hall and Haack, but given their brewing divorce battle, we wonder just how much of it was real. Days before their divorce was announced, Haack shared tips on how to make a relationship work: "Keep communication open and then having alone time when we can, whether it's date night, going on little trips — just things like that," she advised told E! News.
But considering that the couple broke up due to "irreconcilable differences," it doesn't seem like Haack and Hall were taking this advice. They seemed more interested in proving that they were working fine than working on staying together. Josh Hall even took to Instagram in March 2023 to mock those questioning his relationship with Christina, with his caption: "How long will this one last?" Well, we guess we have our answer.
Christina Haack worked with Josh Hall and ex Tarek El Moussa on joint projects
One of Christina Haack's biggest mistakes in her marriage to Josh Hall was doing business with him and her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa. Haack teamed up with Hall, Tarek, and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, on several projects, including the upcoming HGTV show "The Flip Off." And although Hall has been booted off the show amid his separation from Haack, he could still lay claim to the revenue, and the El Moussas could be caught in the crossfire. Estate lawyer Arash Sadat explains it to The List: "If the TV rights are property acquired by either spouse during marriage, each spouse will likely receive half of their value. As for Tarek, whatever rights he has to the TV rights will likely come from Christina's share, not Josh's."
Both parties are also requesting spousal support, but Sadat explains that it would be an uphill battle for Haack: "Typically, the spouse with higher earnings during the marriage will be required to pay spousal support." Thankfully, Haack and Hall do not share any children, which makes the situation less worrisome. However, there is no doubt the split will impact Haack's kids, which include a son and daughter she shares with Tarek and another son from her marriage to Ant Anstead. We hope Christina Haack and Josh Hall can work their differences out without harsh legal battles and that the TV star takes time off relationships to heal before husband number four.