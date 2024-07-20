The Major Mistakes Christina Haack Made In Her Marriage & Divorce From Josh Hall

In what has come as a surprise to absolutely no one, Christina Haack and Josh Hall are getting divorced. The designer and realtor filed for divorce in July 2024, pointing to "irreconcilable differences." Haack was previously married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018. But even before finalizing her divorce, Haack started dating Ant Anstead, whom she married in December 2018. This marriage lasted till September 2020, when Anstead and Haack announced their separation. Months later, in March 2021, Haack began dating husband number three, Josh Hall.

But right off the bat, there were a ton of signs that Christina Haack and Hall were never going to last. In July 2021, Haack shared that she met Hall right after she "smoked a Bufo toad," aka an illicit psychedelic drug (via People). She added that the realtor came into her life after the drug had "reset her brain" and fixed her anxiety.

The couple soon became Instagram official, and the next months were filled with romantic getaways and declarations of love. Everyone expected that Haack had learned from her last two marriages and would take it slow with Hall to build a lasting relationship. But in April 2022, just one year after they started dating, Haack and Hall tied the knot in a secret California wedding.

