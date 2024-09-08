Who Is Colin Farrell's Son James And What Do We Know About His Battle With Angelman Syndrome?

When you mention Irish actor Colin Farrell's name in conversation, most people know who he is (even Colin Farrell's eyebrows once had the internet talking), but his son, James Farrell, is less known. That's because Colin was a celeb that had kids the public knew nothing about. While few knew what Colin's oldest son looked like, the actor has spoken candidly about him in past interviews, and during a chat on "Saturday Night With Miriam" in 2012, he touched on James' battle with Angelman syndrome, a neurodevelopmental condition that affects a person's nervous system, causing seizures, developmental delays during formative years, an inability to speak, movement and balance challenges, and intellectual disabilities.

The condition is rare, only affecting around 1 in 12,000 to 20,000 people worldwide, according to Cleveland Clinic. Symptoms of Angelman syndrome start to present during childhood, with children often displaying traits like constant laughing, smiling, excitement, and mannerisms like hand flapping. "[James] works his arse off. He has Angelman syndrome so his journey is a little bit more unique," Colin explained on "Saturday Night with Miriam" (via Her). "He's happy and healthy and hasn't had a seizure in over two years."

Naturally, James' childhood has been vastly different from his half-brother, Henry Farrell's. Colin first told the world about his son's diagnosis in 2007. Speaking to People at the time, he said he didn't think of James as disabled, but rather a child with special needs. "[James shows] amazing courage," Colin said. He was pretty open about how much of James' childhood had been an uphill battle, due to developmental delays, but there were breakthroughs that made the struggles worth it.

