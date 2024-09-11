The Secret Princess Diana Hid From King Charles When Their Marriage Was On The Rocks

Princess Diana used dancing as an outlet to release her pain amid her tumultuous marriage to then-Prince Charles. She had hundreds of secret dance lessons with her ballet teacher, Anne Allan, for nine years, from 1981 to 1989 — about the same time her marriage was falling apart. The late Princess of Wales even found a confidante in Allan. The dance teacher admitted that it was during their sessions she learned about Charles' affection for an "older woman," whom she later learned was the then-Camilla Parker Bowles. Allan felt helpless as Diana confided in her because she wasn't in any position to help her. "It's not just a friend who's going through something—there was much more at stake for her. And she truly loved Charles," Allan told People.

Advertisement

The royal couple had an unhappy union from the start, with Diana being paranoid that her husband was seeing his ex-lover, Camilla. According to Sally Bedell Smith's 2017 biography, "Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life," their relationship soured as early as their honeymoon. Their marital strife worsened, with Diana experiencing insomnia, bulimia, depression, and anxiety as a result.

"I just can't seem to do anything right when it comes to my husband. I do love him so much and want him to be proud of me, but I don't think he feels the same way," Diana told Allen, the latter wrote in "Dancing With Diana: A Memoir" (via People). Diana felt she wasn't enough for Charles, who began an affair with Camilla in 1986.

Advertisement