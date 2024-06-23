How Tom Selleck Once Helped Princess Diana Dodge Romance Rumors With John Travolta

From her infamous interview with Martin Bashir to her risk-taking walk months before her death, Princess Diana's life in the spotlight was filled with some iconic moments. A moment that ranks as one of her most swoon worthy is her 1985 dance with John Travolta, during which she wore a beautiful midnight blue gown from Victor Edelstein. The memorable encounter took place on the first night of Diana and Prince Charles' (now King Charles III) royal U.S. tour, with the couple attending a celebrity-filled dinner at the White House.

John Travolta has opened up about his "fairytale" moment with the princess in the past, but some don't realize that Tom Selleck shared a lesser known dance with Diana that very same night. In fact, the "Magnum, P.I." actor admitted in "You Never Know: A Memoir" that he was prompted to dance with the late royal to curb any rumors of romance between her and Travolta.

According to USA Today, a woman approached Selleck and Clint Eastwood during Princess Diana's second dance Travolta, implying one of the gentlemen should cut in to curb potential gossip. "Mr. Selleck, you must step in and replace him," Selleck remembered her finally saying. As he recounts in his book: "'I'm not cutting in on John Travolta!' was my reply, probably in too loud a voice. She was not pleased." Selleck eventually agreed, taking Princess Diana's hand in time for a slow song.

