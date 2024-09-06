Prince William Brings Back Beard Amid Royal Family Turmoil In See-Through Attempt To Curry Favor

The royal family has been plagued with tragedies throughout 2024. In February and March, we learned that King Charles III and Catherine, Princess of Wales, respectively had been diagnosed with cancer. Before Kate Middleton went public with her diagnosis, she took a break from the public eye to recover from abdominal surgery, and the princess's prolonged absence led to the spreading of some truly wild conspiracy theories. And, of course, the rift between Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and the rest of the royal family rages on.

Amidst all this chaos, Prince William somehow managed to become the center of attention by simply rocking a bit of stubble while visiting the "Homelessness: Reframed" exhibit on September 5. The subtle change in appearance led many to form a newfound appreciation for the Prince of Wales or, as one user referred to him on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Will-yum." Another commenter gushed, "William's beard is back and he's never looked better! Let's hope he keeps the razor away this time because this glow-up is [fire]."

Likewise, one user cheekily penned, "I demand Prince William apologize right now for being so hot." Of course, the beard led certain royal watchers to inevitably assume that he was copying his younger brother. However, at least one X user came to the prince's defense by pointing out that several royals had rocked beards throughout history, and William could have been inspired by any one of them. Ultimately, though, it seems like William is trying to garner a similarly positive reaction that his stubble has received in the past.

