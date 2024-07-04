5 Tragedies That Have Plagued The Royal Family In 2024 So Far

Multiple members of the British royal family shared cancer diagnoses in 2024. Sarah Ferguson was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023. She had a mastectomy, which led to cancerous moles being discovered and the duchess being diagnosed with malignant melanoma. She announced her melanoma diagnosis in January 2024. The statement from her representative read, "The Duchess wants to thank the entire medical team which has supported her, particularly her dermatologist whose vigilance ensured the illness was detected when it was" (via People).

Shortly after, in February 2024, Buckingham Palace announced King Charles III's cancer diagnosis. They confirmed it wasn't prostate cancer but did not specify what kind it was. The timeline of Charles' cancer crisis includes conflicting reports, with some claiming he wasn't doing well at all and others saying the opposite. He has yet to return to full-time work as of June 2024, but he had his first public-facing engagement after his diagnosis in April 2024.

In March 2024, Catherine, Princess of Wales, shared a video on her and William, Prince of Wales' official Instagram account, announcing her own cancer diagnosis. After her surgery, tests showed she had had cancer, despite her and her doctors initially thinking otherwise. She continued, "My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I'm now in the early stages of that treatment." Leading up to Kate Middleton's major health announcement, the internet went wild, speculating about why Kate hadn't been seen.

