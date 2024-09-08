Everything We Know About Elvis And Priscilla Presley's Divorce

In September 1959, 14-year-old Priscilla Presley caught the eye of a 24-year-old Elvis Presley during one of his famous house parties. According to Biography.com, the "Jailhouse Rock" singer later told one of his friends that Priscilla was "young enough that I can train her any way I want." Naturally, the teenager had a more romantic perspective on the fateful evening. Speaking to People in 1985, Priscilla recalled how she had a brief conversation with the legendary crooner before he made his way to the piano and played a few songs to grab her attention. The couple got engaged in 1966 and tied the knot in Las Vegas in 1967.

However, in December of that very same year, Elvis told his 22-year-old, 7-months-pregnant wife that he wanted a brief separation. During a 2021 chat with The Orlando Sentinel, the entrepreneur recalled how her then-husband broke the news, admitting, "Cilla, I have to have time to think. Things just aren't going right. It'll be good for the two of us to take a little time off, like a trial separation. Be apart from one another for a while."

Priscilla remembered that Elvis reassured her that her actions hadn't prompted this decision and he just needed time to work through some personal issues. However, they never separated, as the rock star reversed his decision two days later. The couple welcomed their first and only child, Lisa Marie Presley, in 1968 and went their separate ways in 1972. Needless to say, their high-profile divorce added a major boost to Priscilla's net worth.

