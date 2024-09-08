Has Paula Abdul Had Plastic Surgery? Here's What She Said
Former "American Idol" judge Simon Cowell admitted part of his startling transformation was due to overusing facial fillers. But what has Paula Abdul, another former judge on the hit show, said about plastic surgery? The truth about Abdul is that she has gone under the knife and, unlike the virtually unrecognizable Cowell, is very happy with the results. Speaking to Wendy Williams in 2019, Abdul acknowledged that she wanted some small things done before her Las Vegas residency kicked off, "But I wasn't ready to have the big incisions or any face lift," (via Today). The "Cold Hearted" singer went with InMode, a company she later became an ambassador for, telling the host all about their FaceTite and BodyTite procedures, which notably utilize radiofrequency waves.
As Abdul recalled, "What I loved about it [is] it's minimally invasive, no visible scars," adding, "Downtime? I was out walking around two or three days later." She also mentioned that her jawline was one particular feature that she wanted help with. Some of the tragic details of Abdul's life include the health issues she's faced over the years. Fortunately, another InMode treatment helped with one of the side effects of that.
In 2019, the iconic dancer discussed with People how certain InMode procedures helped with her arms: "I wanted to do something for myself. I've had multiple spinal cord injuries and paralysis, and because my arms had paralysis, the muscles atrophied." Even her frequent exercising didn't give the desired result, since the muscle tissue needed to be rebuilt. Finally, "There was really great improvement," Abdul said. "It's subtle."
Abdul sat down with one of her doctors to discuss a breast revision
Paula Abdul has also been upfront about her breast revision, which she did with InMode's treatments too. In a 2021 Instagram video on their page, the "Vibeology" singer spoke with Dr. Jacob Unger, her doctor, about the previous plastic surgery she'd had done on her breasts. "With my height, you know, I'm petite. I started with smaller breasts but 20-plus years ago I had implants put in, and the more I was dancing the harder it was getting on my back," Abdul confessed. "And as the years go by, gravity happens too, and I just always felt like [they were] a little too big for my frame, and I wanted to get the old implants out."
Unger explained how they were going to remove them and make some other adjustments to the breasts and the surrounding skin. He also suggested putting in smaller implants, but noted that the most important thing was to make sure whatever they did fit Abdul's body type. The caption of the post confirmed that the procedure was a success, noting, "Dr. Unger is happy to share that his amazing patient is doing well and has the results she was hoping for!" Overall, the former "American Idol" judge seems very happy with the cosmetic surgeries she's had done, although an Instagram post from 2022 had people wondering if she photoshopped her pictures before sharing them.