Has Paula Abdul Had Plastic Surgery? Here's What She Said

Former "American Idol" judge Simon Cowell admitted part of his startling transformation was due to overusing facial fillers. But what has Paula Abdul, another former judge on the hit show, said about plastic surgery? The truth about Abdul is that she has gone under the knife and, unlike the virtually unrecognizable Cowell, is very happy with the results. Speaking to Wendy Williams in 2019, Abdul acknowledged that she wanted some small things done before her Las Vegas residency kicked off, "But I wasn't ready to have the big incisions or any face lift," (via Today). The "Cold Hearted" singer went with InMode, a company she later became an ambassador for, telling the host all about their FaceTite and BodyTite procedures, which notably utilize radiofrequency waves.

As Abdul recalled, "What I loved about it [is] it's minimally invasive, no visible scars," adding, "Downtime? I was out walking around two or three days later." She also mentioned that her jawline was one particular feature that she wanted help with. Some of the tragic details of Abdul's life include the health issues she's faced over the years. Fortunately, another InMode treatment helped with one of the side effects of that.

In 2019, the iconic dancer discussed with People how certain InMode procedures helped with her arms: "I wanted to do something for myself. I've had multiple spinal cord injuries and paralysis, and because my arms had paralysis, the muscles atrophied." Even her frequent exercising didn't give the desired result, since the muscle tissue needed to be rebuilt. Finally, "There was really great improvement," Abdul said. "It's subtle."

