Tragic Details About Paula Abdul

TV personality Paula Abdul has turned her passion for dance, music, and acting into a full-time career. She started out as a cheerleader for the Los Angeles Lakers and later became a choreographer, singer, and actress. Sadly, her personal life was marked by tragedy. Over the years, Abdul developed an eating disorder, got divorced twice, and dealt with the aftermath of a plane crash.

This chain of events began when she was just a child. In 1995, the young star confessed that she had lived with bulimia for 15 years. "I'd starve myself, then binge, then purge," Abdul told People. "Whether I was sticking my head in the toilet or exercising for hours a day, I was spitting out the food — and the feelings," she added. "The X Factor" judge managed to overcome this problem in 1994 following a month-long stay at a mental health clinic. Unfortunately, she continued to face difficulties, including the death of a fan who had been stalking her for nearly two decades.

If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).