Tragic Details About Paula Abdul
TV personality Paula Abdul has turned her passion for dance, music, and acting into a full-time career. She started out as a cheerleader for the Los Angeles Lakers and later became a choreographer, singer, and actress. Sadly, her personal life was marked by tragedy. Over the years, Abdul developed an eating disorder, got divorced twice, and dealt with the aftermath of a plane crash.
This chain of events began when she was just a child. In 1995, the young star confessed that she had lived with bulimia for 15 years. "I'd starve myself, then binge, then purge," Abdul told People. "Whether I was sticking my head in the toilet or exercising for hours a day, I was spitting out the food — and the feelings," she added. "The X Factor" judge managed to overcome this problem in 1994 following a month-long stay at a mental health clinic. Unfortunately, she continued to face difficulties, including the death of a fan who had been stalking her for nearly two decades.
If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).
Paula Abdul has never found that special someone
The "Live to Dance" judge was married twice, but things simply didn't work out for her. In 1992, she tied the knot with Charlie Sheen's brother, Emilio Estevez, who already had two children from a previous relationship. They parted ways two years later after she realized that her husband didn't want to grow their family. "It was very hard for him to admit that he couldn't handle having kids again," Paula Abdul told Entertainment Weekly.
Love knocked at her door again in 1996 when she married entrepreneur Brad Beckerman. Sadly, their relationship ended 17 months later because they couldn't get along. Over the next decades, Abdul allegedly dated professional golfer Hank Kuehne, actor John Stamos, businessman Colton Melby, and model Dante Spencer, but she still didn't find "the one."
In 2020, the TV host started a relationship with restaurant owner J.T. Torregiani, whom she has dated in the past. That year, she told USA Today that she didn't give up on having a baby (via People). "Definitely within the next two years. I thought by now I'd have three grown children." Abdul also added that she was open to adoption.
She was shocked by the death of a stalker near her home
The "American Idol" judge made headlines in 2008 when a woman was found dead near Paula Abdul's home. Her name was Paula Goodspeed, and she reportedly stalked the TV star for 17 years. During this time, Goodspeed sent her over 100 letters and dropped by her house unannounced. She even changed her name from "Sandra" to "Paula" and sent Abdul flowers a few days before dying by suicide.
"It was very tragic and very upsetting to hear," Abdul told People at the time. "I've been staying in different homes and hotels, and I have security with me," she added. "The Waiting Game" actress previously had another stalker in 1993, but he has been sentenced for life after making threats against President Bill Clinton.
All this time, the reality TV star lived with chronic pain from an injury to her neck. By 2005, she'd had 12 surgeries, many of which were related to a plane crash that she said she'd been in. That year, she was also diagnosed with a neurological disorder, and underwent two other surgeries by 2007. "If I appear exhausted on television, it's because I am," she confessed in an interview with Today. "I have a lot of sleepless nights because I'm in so much pain."
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.