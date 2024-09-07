Details About Kimberly Guilfoyle's Relationship With Her Brother

Kimberly Guilfoyle might be closely associated with the Trump family these days, but not much is known about her own family. A little-known fact about Guilfoyle is that she has a younger brother, Anthony Guilfoyle. The two of them adapted to life together after their mother, Mercedes Guilfoyle, died of Leukemia when they were aged 10 and eight, respectively. Speaking to SFGate in 2001, Guilfoyle revealed a little about her and Anthony's childhood, which she pretty much described as happy and carefree. Her mother would occasionally take her and Anthony out for ice cream and their father, also named Anthony, would join his wife over weekends to give their kids some extracurricular lessons.

After their mother's death, Guilfoyle found herself having to fulfill a maternal role to her younger brother. "My mother was brilliant. She would write stories and poetry and cook amazing meals and sew clothes and make things that we would bring up to the Indian reservations in the Gold Country on weekends," she told SFGate. It appears Guilfoyle tried her best to keep things as normal as possible for her little brother after their mom died. Speaking to Elle in 2014, she briefly mentioned her childhood and how drastically her life changed after her mother's death. Her father was suddenly a single parent, and Guilfoyle stepped up to fulfill some household duties, like making sure her brother was looked after, cooking meals, and shopping for groceries. The latter she managed with the help of some kind neighbors who drove her to the supermarket.

As the years wore on, Guilfoyle and her brother seemed to remain close, but that might have changed since she ventured into the Trumps' territory.