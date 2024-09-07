Details About Kimberly Guilfoyle's Relationship With Her Brother
Kimberly Guilfoyle might be closely associated with the Trump family these days, but not much is known about her own family. A little-known fact about Guilfoyle is that she has a younger brother, Anthony Guilfoyle. The two of them adapted to life together after their mother, Mercedes Guilfoyle, died of Leukemia when they were aged 10 and eight, respectively. Speaking to SFGate in 2001, Guilfoyle revealed a little about her and Anthony's childhood, which she pretty much described as happy and carefree. Her mother would occasionally take her and Anthony out for ice cream and their father, also named Anthony, would join his wife over weekends to give their kids some extracurricular lessons.
After their mother's death, Guilfoyle found herself having to fulfill a maternal role to her younger brother. "My mother was brilliant. She would write stories and poetry and cook amazing meals and sew clothes and make things that we would bring up to the Indian reservations in the Gold Country on weekends," she told SFGate. It appears Guilfoyle tried her best to keep things as normal as possible for her little brother after their mom died. Speaking to Elle in 2014, she briefly mentioned her childhood and how drastically her life changed after her mother's death. Her father was suddenly a single parent, and Guilfoyle stepped up to fulfill some household duties, like making sure her brother was looked after, cooking meals, and shopping for groceries. The latter she managed with the help of some kind neighbors who drove her to the supermarket.
As the years wore on, Guilfoyle and her brother seemed to remain close, but that might have changed since she ventured into the Trumps' territory.
Kimberly and her brother used to be close
After losing their father to cancer in 2008, Kimberly Guilfoyle and her brother Anthony Guilfoyle remained close, with the former often giving her little brother shout-outs on social media whenever the opportunity presented itself. In August 2017, Guilfoyle took to Facebook to post a picture of her smiling with Anthony in honor of his birthday. "Happy birthday to my amazing brother Anthony so blessed to have you in my life," she captioned the post. "Mom and dad would be very proud!" In an added hashtag, she affectionately referred to him as her "baby brother."
In a 2020 post, Guilfoyle shared another snap of her and Anthony in celebration of National Siblings Day. The post included an affectionate message, with Guilfoyle praising her brother for being someone she can look up to, adding that their parents would be incredibly proud of him. "To the best brother in the whole world. I love and adore you and appreciate you so much every day. You are the smartest, most loyal, hardest working person I have ever met," she wrote. "You make the impossible a reality. It's a honor to be related to you."
Guilfoyle's love for her brother might also be the reason her son's middle name is Anthony. Ronan Anthony Villency is Guilfoyle's only child, and while his middle name is likely an ode to Guilfoyle's father, her close relationship with her brother likely made the name all the more appealing.
Kimberly's brother has stayed out of the public eye
Even the most dedicated of pundits would likely have a hard time picking Anthony Guilfoyle out of a crowd these days. He rarely makes a public appearance alongside Kimberly Guilfoyle, and with his sister often taking her support of Donald Trump too far, one can't exactly blame him. He was notably missing from Guilfoyle's son's eighth-grade graduation pictures in 2021, despite the former Fox News correspondent gushing about his loyalty just a year previously. Of course, there might be a valid reason he wasn't there (or perhaps Guilfoyle simply chose not to post pictures featuring him), but there's no way to tell for sure.
When scouring Guilfoyle's social media posts of the past couple of years, it appears she stopped posting pictures of her and Anthony. Given that she used to do this regularly — and even gave him a shout-out on Instagram when she made the cover of Metropolitan magazine in 2018 — this is rather odd. Perhaps Anthony is not a Trump fan. There's no arguing that Guilfoyle underwent quite the transformation since she started dating Donald Trump Jr. After all, she went from being the wife and trusted advisor of California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, to cheering for Former President Donald Trump. Even we have whiplash, and perhaps Anthony is trying to stay as far away as he can from the world Guilfoyle now inhabits.