Little-Known Facts About Kimberly Guilfoyle

Kimberly Guilfoyle may not be a politician, but she has become a well-known figure in the Republican world. It seems to have started with her time working as a host on Fox News from 2006 to 2018. Then that attention skyrocketed, likely in large part to her relationship with Donald Trump Jr. and her support of Donald Trump as president; Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. confirmed their engagement in 2022. Her influence is so great that she was asked to speak at the Republican National Convention in 2020 and in 2024. At the latter event, one of Guilfoyle's outfits was so inappropriate, even her fans took her to task.

Even though Guilfoyle is now firmly in the Republican camp, there was a time when she was on the other side of the political spectrum and married to Gavin Newsom. Guilfoyle became the first lady of San Francisco (which is also where she grew up) when Newsom was elected mayor of the city in 2003. The two divorced in early 2005.

There's a lot that's known about Guilfoyle, thanks to her time on TV and her high-profile relationships with some pretty heavy hitters from two poles of the political world. But there's still plenty of niche facts about Guilfoyle that you may not know.