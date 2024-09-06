Barron Trump's NYU Classmates Offer Him Spicy Dating Advice (Cover Your Ears, Donald!)
Barron Trump began his first day of classes as a college kid on September 4, looking like any other student with a backpack over one shoulder. The gaggle of Secret Service agents accompanying him, however, gave it away that he is not your average freshman.
Dad Donald J. Trump revealed to the Daily Mail that while Barron had been "accepted to a lot of colleges," he ultimately chose to attend New York University, specifically the Stern Business School. The former President of the United States went on to talk more about his youngest child's decision, using "we" to describe the process of choosing NYU and Stern. But despite the weird things about Donald's relationship with his son, there is one area of college life Donald will need to butt out of and let Barron handle on his own: romance.
The 6'7" freshman has about 5,000 classmates, some of whom shared their thoughts about having the son of the 2024 Republican presidential candidate studying alongside them at a university known for being on the liberal side. Barron's fellow students mentioned the possibility of being friends with him to the Daily Mail, and a few talked about being more than friends. One even offered a bit of advice that Donald probably wouldn't want to hear. "He's going to NYU, so if he is at all interested in girls, he's going to become kind of liberal, I'll tell you that."
Students are open to relationships with Barron
While Donald J. Trump accidentally confirmed he wants Barron Trump to be just like his other sons, Eric and Don Jr., helping him with his political ambitions, Barron's classmates at NYU think he may have to step back from the right-wing if he wants to have a romantic life. But regardless of his or his family's political leanings, there's already a bit of interest in landing the son of one of New York City's most infamous residents.
When the Daily Mail spoke with one female student who will be studying alongside Barron, she shared she wasn't going to compare him to dad Donald. "His dad is his dad, he's his own person, so I'm not going to judge." When asked if she would consider striking up a relationship with him, her response was immediate. "Of course! Who doesn't want to be a friend with a Trump?!"
Another female student said she wasn't concerned about all the Secret Service agents surrounding Barron and was actually "excited and intrigued" by the idea. She then noted, "My mom's going to want me to marry him." Wedding bells? It's not out of the realm of possibility — remember that Prince William and Princess Catherine had their first cringey date after meeting at university when they were still just Wills and Kate.