Barron Trump's NYU Classmates Offer Him Spicy Dating Advice (Cover Your Ears, Donald!)

Barron Trump began his first day of classes as a college kid on September 4, looking like any other student with a backpack over one shoulder. The gaggle of Secret Service agents accompanying him, however, gave it away that he is not your average freshman.

Advertisement

Dad Donald J. Trump revealed to the Daily Mail that while Barron had been "accepted to a lot of colleges," he ultimately chose to attend New York University, specifically the Stern Business School. The former President of the United States went on to talk more about his youngest child's decision, using "we" to describe the process of choosing NYU and Stern. But despite the weird things about Donald's relationship with his son, there is one area of college life Donald will need to butt out of and let Barron handle on his own: romance.

The 6'7" freshman has about 5,000 classmates, some of whom shared their thoughts about having the son of the 2024 Republican presidential candidate studying alongside them at a university known for being on the liberal side. Barron's fellow students mentioned the possibility of being friends with him to the Daily Mail, and a few talked about being more than friends. One even offered a bit of advice that Donald probably wouldn't want to hear. "He's going to NYU, so if he is at all interested in girls, he's going to become kind of liberal, I'll tell you that."

Advertisement