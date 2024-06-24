Kate Middleton & Prince William's Cringey First Date Proves Even Royals Struggle With Romance

Any royal watcher probably knows the gist of William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales' relationship timeline. They got close while in college at St. Andrews University, even becoming roommates with two of their school friends during their second year. Some time after then, Prince William and Kate Middleton began dating. Kate's modeling past didn't kickstart their relationship, but it possibly lead it in the right direction.

At times, William and Kate have been refreshingly honest about their relationship. Just like normal, non-royal couples of the world, they've had awkward moments in their romance — including their first date. A rumored story of said date shares the more human sides of the royals that people don't usually get to see. The story, reportedly told on Heart Radio per Mirror, goes that on their first date, Kate fell trying to jokingly curtsy to the prince. When she did so, William spilled his drink on himself. There doesn't seem to be any confirmation of this story from the prince and princess themselves, but it's a funny sight to imagine (and very sweet that the date was evidently still successful despite a potentially rough start).

Another feature of William and Kate's relationship that makes it feel wholly typical is that they once briefly broke up before getting back together.