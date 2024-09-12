Kelly Osbourne Just Can't Dodge Plastic Surgery Rumors

As the daughter of famous rocker Ozzy Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne has been in the spotlight most of her life. As a kid, Kelly appeared in one of her dad's music videos, and by her late teens, she was fully in the public eye. She appeared in her own music videos and participated with her family in their reality show, "The Osbournes." With all the attention that's been placed on her appearance over the years, Kelly's dealt with recurring claims she's had plastic surgery.

In August 2023, after Kelly posted a pic on Instagram, some fans asserted her appearance had changed due to plastic surgery. These accusations continued as Kelly posted additional pictures of herself on the platform. In December 2023, Kelly addressed these unfounded claims with a sense of humor. "I do love all the plastic surgery rumors," she told "Extra." "I've never had it, although I do want to get some," she laughed. On her family's podcast, Kelly claimed plastic surgery would be a great Christmas gift, and her parents immediately tried to dissuade her.

Kelly later indicated that she didn't really intend to pursue any cosmetic procedures for herself. "I am a huge fan of plastic surgery," Kelly enthusiastically informed People in May 2024. She believed it was a useful tool in helping people have a positive self-image. However, she clearly stated, "I've never done anything but Botox. I'm too scared." After observing the plastic surgery experiences of her mom, Sharon Osbourne, Kelly decided it wasn't something she wanted.

