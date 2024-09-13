The HGTV Series Starring Mario Lopez You Likely Forgot

No matter where you look, Mario Lopez continues to build upon his long-standing career in the entertainment industry. From his roles in "Saved by the Bell" and "Dancing with the Stars" to various Broadway productions, a daily iHeartRadio show, a game show on GSN, and even making time to be a go-to actor for Lifetime movies, Lopez certainly has kept himself busy over the years. But do you remember when he tried to add an HGTV show to the mix?

It's no joke: Mario Lopez starred in his own television show on HGTV in the not-too-distant past, but you can't be blamed if "Supersize My Pool" slipped your mind in the years since. As it turns out, HGTV basically seems to have forgotten about it, too. While there's a bare minimum listing for the Lopez series on HGTV's official site, the network didn't even bother including the typical episode guide that accompanies most of your favorite HGTV shows even after they go off the air. What happened?