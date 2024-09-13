Why Hallmark Stars Rebecca Dalton & Marcus Rosner's Friendship Made It Hard To Work Together

Many people can relate to memories of giggling with their friends in class, only for the teacher to reprimand them so everyone can focus. According to Hallmark's "Christmas in July" standout Marcus Rosner, the same thing can happen to adults at work too. He discovered how hard it was after being paired with Rebecca Dalton for the Hallmark film "Falling Like Snowflakes."

Advertisement

In the movie, Dalton plays a photographer hoping to get a picture of a special snowflake for her photography collection of snowflakes. Rosner plays her ex, who has the right expertise on weather and snow to help her get the photo. Speaking to Us Weekly in June 2024, Rosner said, "We actually had to work to be professional at times." Rosner explained how Dalton and her racer husband James Hinchcliffe are friends with him and his wife Ali Kroeker and that the couples have gone on trips together. Rosner and Dalton's established friendship caused some shenanigans on set.

"We would be in the middle of takes where we're sitting in this plow trying to pretend to crash," Rosner continued. "There's a moment where you can look in another actor's eyes and see if they're kind of B-Sing." He added, "There's so many times where I was just like, 'You're not really in it.' And she's like, 'You're not really in.' Then we just crack up and start laughing and waste everybody's time."

Advertisement