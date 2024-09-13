Why Hallmark Stars Rebecca Dalton & Marcus Rosner's Friendship Made It Hard To Work Together
Many people can relate to memories of giggling with their friends in class, only for the teacher to reprimand them so everyone can focus. According to Hallmark's "Christmas in July" standout Marcus Rosner, the same thing can happen to adults at work too. He discovered how hard it was after being paired with Rebecca Dalton for the Hallmark film "Falling Like Snowflakes."
In the movie, Dalton plays a photographer hoping to get a picture of a special snowflake for her photography collection of snowflakes. Rosner plays her ex, who has the right expertise on weather and snow to help her get the photo. Speaking to Us Weekly in June 2024, Rosner said, "We actually had to work to be professional at times." Rosner explained how Dalton and her racer husband James Hinchcliffe are friends with him and his wife Ali Kroeker and that the couples have gone on trips together. Rosner and Dalton's established friendship caused some shenanigans on set.
"We would be in the middle of takes where we're sitting in this plow trying to pretend to crash," Rosner continued. "There's a moment where you can look in another actor's eyes and see if they're kind of B-Sing." He added, "There's so many times where I was just like, 'You're not really in it.' And she's like, 'You're not really in.' Then we just crack up and start laughing and waste everybody's time."
Rosner has filmed another movie with Dalton
While speaking to Us Weekly about his friendship with Rebecca Dalton, Marcus Rosner also said, "We [have been] friends for a few years now, and I've cast her in projects of mine." Rosner also thought Dalton might've helped him get his "Falling Like Snowflakes" role, adding, "So that was something I'm grateful for."
Although he didn't elaborate on what he cast Dalton in, it's possible Rosner was referring to the film "From Italy with Amore." Both actors co-starred in the film, and Rosner also produced it. "From Italy with Amore" isn't a Hallmark offering but seems to have the signature sweet romance Hallmark movies are known for. It didn't take place in Italy and filmed in Edmonton and Sherwood Park in Alberta, Canada. "Falling Like Snowflakes" was filmed in Canada as well, in Ottawa, Ontario.
In a January 2023 interview on "From Italy with Amore" with Sherwood Park News, Rosner discussed how he always wanted to make a movie around the area he grew up in. Rosner had other friends involved in the making of the film. He told the outlet, "It was written by a couple friends of mine and I sold it to the distributor and produced it." They used a real-life Greek restaurant named Vicky's Bistro as the Italian restaurant in the movie. Rosner continued, "We went and spoke with them and arranged a deal to shoot there over a week, and we had lots of friends and family come out as extras for the movie." Team work does make the dream work!