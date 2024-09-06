Kate Middleton Steals The Show On Sister Pippa's Birthday With Hint About Her Royal Future

Pippa Middleton, sister of Catherine, Princess of Wales, celebrated her 41st birthday on September 6, 2024. Kate may have stolen the spotlight a bit with a hint about her royal future. Previously, it was reported that Kate's cancer recovery was going to change her future role in the monarchy. An anonymous insider told Us Weekly in Summer 2024 that Kate's staff was brainstorming how she could move forward once she returned to work. "She may never come back in the role that people saw her in before," they said.

However, a post that Kate made on X, formerly Twitter, on Pippa's birthday gave royal watchers a hint about Kate's future plans, which will involve an organization she has worked with before: The Scout Association. On the account she shares with William, Prince of Wales, Kate retweeted a video from the Scouts announcing the new chief scout for the organization.

"Delighted to welcome @DwayneFields as the new UK Chief Scout," Kate wrote in the caption. "The Scouts is such an incredible organisation, teaching #SkillsForLife and making a huge difference to young people across the country. Looking forward to working with you! C." Hopefully Pippa didn't mind her sister's attention-grabbing tweet on her birthday — especially since when she becomes queen consort, Kate may offer Pippa a major new job.

