Kate Middleton Steals The Show On Sister Pippa's Birthday With Hint About Her Royal Future
Pippa Middleton, sister of Catherine, Princess of Wales, celebrated her 41st birthday on September 6, 2024. Kate may have stolen the spotlight a bit with a hint about her royal future. Previously, it was reported that Kate's cancer recovery was going to change her future role in the monarchy. An anonymous insider told Us Weekly in Summer 2024 that Kate's staff was brainstorming how she could move forward once she returned to work. "She may never come back in the role that people saw her in before," they said.
However, a post that Kate made on X, formerly Twitter, on Pippa's birthday gave royal watchers a hint about Kate's future plans, which will involve an organization she has worked with before: The Scout Association. On the account she shares with William, Prince of Wales, Kate retweeted a video from the Scouts announcing the new chief scout for the organization.
"Delighted to welcome @DwayneFields as the new UK Chief Scout," Kate wrote in the caption. "The Scouts is such an incredible organisation, teaching #SkillsForLife and making a huge difference to young people across the country. Looking forward to working with you! C." Hopefully Pippa didn't mind her sister's attention-grabbing tweet on her birthday — especially since when she becomes queen consort, Kate may offer Pippa a major new job.
Kate has worked with the Scouts often
Catherine, Princess of Wales' inspiring charity work has included the Scouts for a long time. The Scouts is an organization that children and young teenagers from ages 10 ½ to 14 can join to volunteer and learn new things while socializing with their peers. The Scouts has troops for younger and older age groups as well. In 2013, Kate attended a training event for a younger demographic of Scouts in Beaver Scouts and Cub Scouts troops. In photos published by E! News, the princess (who was pregnant at the time) smiled alongside the outdoorsy youth.
In October 2020, Kate spent the day with a different troop of Beaver and Cub Scouts around the time she received the position of joint president of The Scout Association. Her fellow president is Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, who has held the position since 1975. In a statement shared to the Scouts website at the time, Kate talked about the importance of The Scout Association. "I was struck by the huge impact the organisation has on inspiring young people to support their communities and achieve their goals," she said before expressing joy at her new gig with the group.
In 2023, Kate and William, Prince of Wales brought their children — Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, and Prince Louis of Wales — to a Scouts event. People shared photos of the royal family enjoying themselves with various activities, including archery.