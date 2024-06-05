Kate Middleton's Recovery Will Reportedly Change The Monarchy As We Know It

Catherine, Princess of Wales' cancer diagnosis has certainly shaken the royal family and the way the public views it. Yet, it seems that the ripple effects of Kate Middleton's diagnosis and time receiving treatment outside of the public eye have only just begun. Recent news moved Kate's recovery timeline even further into the future, suggesting that she will be away from public-facing duties for the rest of 2024. Yet, according to new reports, even after she recovers, the monarchy may be permanently altered.

A source close to the princess told Us Weekly that she is doing better, and her recovery is going smoothly, despite steering clear of the spotlight. "She's not able to see many people because she is susceptible to getting sick and they don't want her compromised, but she's up and about," said the source. The source explained that Kate's team is in the midst of "reevaluating what she's going to be able to take on when she comes back." And, this may mean some major changes are imminent. "She may never come back in the role that people saw her in before," explained the source.