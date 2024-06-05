Kate Middleton's Recovery Will Reportedly Change The Monarchy As We Know It
Catherine, Princess of Wales' cancer diagnosis has certainly shaken the royal family and the way the public views it. Yet, it seems that the ripple effects of Kate Middleton's diagnosis and time receiving treatment outside of the public eye have only just begun. Recent news moved Kate's recovery timeline even further into the future, suggesting that she will be away from public-facing duties for the rest of 2024. Yet, according to new reports, even after she recovers, the monarchy may be permanently altered.
A source close to the princess told Us Weekly that she is doing better, and her recovery is going smoothly, despite steering clear of the spotlight. "She's not able to see many people because she is susceptible to getting sick and they don't want her compromised, but she's up and about," said the source. The source explained that Kate's team is in the midst of "reevaluating what she's going to be able to take on when she comes back." And, this may mean some major changes are imminent. "She may never come back in the role that people saw her in before," explained the source.
The continued pushing of Kate's recovery timeline is reaching its peak
Catherine, Princess of Wales' absence from public view and the continuous pushing back of her recovery timeline has been a major concern for her fans. Surely news that she may never come back to her role fully will only make these matters worse. While Kensington Palace has not commented on this most recent report, it is interesting that multiple sources have recently revealed a seemingly perpetually extending timeline for Kate's return. It's especially eyebrow-raising, since King Charles III, who has also been receiving cancer treatment, has recently made his return to public duties.
After a year full of rumors about Kate's health crisis and mounting distrust in the royal family in the public's eyes, the palace will need to be thoughtful and deliberate about how they handle Kate's continued absence, especially if it's going to be permanent. In May, a source told the Daily Beast that they "would not rule out another video message updating the country on her health" as the one she made revealing her diagnosis "proved to be a very effective way of keeping the conspiracy theorists at bay." So, while Kate's plans for when she returns from her time away from the public eye may be changing, one thing is for sure: she will have to come back in some capacity to keep her fans from worrying about what's really going on behind closed doors.