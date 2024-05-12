Pippa Middleton May Be Offered A Major New Job When Sister Kate Becomes Queen

Although what will happen to Pippa Middleton when Catherine, Princess of Wales, becomes the queen consort is up in the air, it's very possible Pippa will receive a new job of her own. Queen Camilla bucked tradition and decided to have queen's companions instead of ladies-in-waiting — whether Kate Middleton has ladies-in-waiting or companions, she may ask Pippa to take one of those spots.

Kate Williams, royal historian and author, discussed how being a monarch isn't an easy job while appearing on "The Royal Beat: Back in Time" from True Royalty TV. "The letters, the correspondence, the emails are growing every day," Williams said. "So when Catherine becomes Queen, the levels of tours, the levels of letters, the level of receptions, will still require this assistance" (via InStyle).

Williams believed Kate would choose ladies-in-waiting to help out and felt Pippa would be a likely choice. "I think traditionally, we might expect Catherine to appoint her sister Pippa because Catherine is so famously close to her family," the author said. "She doesn't have companions because she's so close to her mother and her sister. I think we might possibly expect that Pippa might be someone she might appoint." Still, Pippa would have to agree.