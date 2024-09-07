Kellyanne Conway's Election Advice For Trump Proves She Doesn't Know Him At All

Hoping to transform himself into a two-term president, Donald Trump is barreling down the final weeks before the November 2024 election. In addition to his rallies in crucial swing states, the Republican candidate is giving interviews to Dr. Phil and Sean Hannity and preparing for an important debate against his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris. Can he come out on top? One of his former advisors thinks so — but only if he changes his trademark strategy.

In an op-ed for the Daily Mail, Kellyanne Conway declared her previous boss a favorite to win the White House because "Americans prefer strength over weakness and commonsense fairness over wokeness." But in order to ensure that victory, Conway added, Trump needs to stick with a two-pronged approach. The first tactic is one he is already employing: "[T]he Democrats dumped Biden, so Trump should, too," Conway said. In other words, when the former president talks about such hot-button issues as the economy, the border crisis, and the military withdrawal from Afghanistan, he needs to do his finger-pointing at Harris. Separating her from the current commander-in-chief, she argued, will only work to the VP's advantage. "We cannot allow her to morph into some fantasized creation of an independent-thinking, work-across-the-aisle fresh face ready to unify a divided nation and a dangerous world," Conway said.

The second part of the strategy is another matter altogether. "Trump must hit Harris with policy — not just personal attacks," Conway insisted. "Harris would prefer to keep this election about snark and soundbites. Trump can and should take the high road, leaving the gutter politics to her." Trouble is, as far as the divisive politician is concerned, the high road is the road less traveled by.