Why We're Worried About Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds' Marriage

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have the perfect marriage. At least, that's what some of their fans believe. Since tying the knot on September 9, 2012, the couple has astounded the public with their heartwarming displays of outward affection. Reynolds has grown particularly famous for the sappy expressions of love that he shows to his wife. In 2023, he celebrated Lively's 36th birthday via an Instagram post in which he declared, "The only thing irrevocably mine in the world is the love and appreciation and awe I feel for this person. Witnessing her life is something I couldn't take for granted if I tried. And believe me, I try."

As sweet as Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's relationship seems, however, not all fans are convinced that the two are in it for real. Some movie goers worry that the couple is a little bit too outwardly affectionate — so much so that they might be faking their displays of passion. Others yet have whispered that the two spend so much time apart — and post so few photos of each other on social media — that they might be getting a divorce. Although it's impossible to know whether these rumors are true, there are definitely a number of signs that Reynolds and Lively's marriage could be more complicated than what meets the eye.