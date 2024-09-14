5 Times Blake Lively Went Makeup-Free On Social Media

Blake Lively's stunning transformation has been a sight to behold — and she knows how to dress to impress. The "It Ends With Us" star, who famously doesn't use a stylist, is known for her bold, colorful, and funky style both on the street and on the red carpet. She's even been referred to as Queen of the Met Gala for her consistent and classy on-brand fashion choices year after year.

But when you're donning ensembles so exquisite, it makes sense that you would want a full face of makeup to further complement the look. Lively has relied on her makeup artist Kristofer Buckle for more than a decade to help her complete her looks. In August 2024, she launched her own beauty line, Blake Brown Beauty, which currently includes an array of haircare products, but as the name suggests, more products could be on the way.

That said, while Lively definitely puts a lot of time and effort into her appearance, the mother of four kids isn't against embracing her natural beauty. The "Gossip Girl" alum has previously shared some snaps of her makeup-free face on social media reminding us that not being glammed up is also a fun style choice to embrace.

