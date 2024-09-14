5 Times Blake Lively Went Makeup-Free On Social Media
Blake Lively's stunning transformation has been a sight to behold — and she knows how to dress to impress. The "It Ends With Us" star, who famously doesn't use a stylist, is known for her bold, colorful, and funky style both on the street and on the red carpet. She's even been referred to as Queen of the Met Gala for her consistent and classy on-brand fashion choices year after year.
But when you're donning ensembles so exquisite, it makes sense that you would want a full face of makeup to further complement the look. Lively has relied on her makeup artist Kristofer Buckle for more than a decade to help her complete her looks. In August 2024, she launched her own beauty line, Blake Brown Beauty, which currently includes an array of haircare products, but as the name suggests, more products could be on the way.
That said, while Lively definitely puts a lot of time and effort into her appearance, the mother of four kids isn't against embracing her natural beauty. The "Gossip Girl" alum has previously shared some snaps of her makeup-free face on social media reminding us that not being glammed up is also a fun style choice to embrace.
Blake Lively ditched the makeup to promote her newest mocktails
Just as you don't need alcohol to have fun, you don't need makeup to feel beautiful. In July 2024, Blake Lively reminded us of this when she posted a makeup-free selfie to promote her latest offerings at Betty Buzz, a sparkling non-alcoholic line of mixers crafted with clean ingredients that she launched in 2021, that has evolved to include mocktails.
Donning a white tank top and letting her true beauty show, "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" star was all smiles in this laid-back pic as she posed with cans of her Sparkling Apple Ginger Sour Cherry and Sparkling Oak Smoked Lemonade mocktails. Lively's skin glistened in the sunlight, proving that she doesn't need makeup to beam. However, that doesn't mean her skin is completely bare, as Lively is always doing damage control when it comes to maintaining and protecting her skin. In 2016, she told British Vogue she regularly relies on two products to do so. "On a day-to-day basis I just normally wear sunscreen, tinted moisturiser and nothing else really. Nothing really make-uppy," she said.
Blake Lively's bad hair day snap is super relatable
Even Blake Lively can't escape a bad hair day. In January 2023, she poked fun at herself on her Instagram Stories for having a serious case of bedhead. "How did not one person find the time to mention to me that this is what my hair looked like today?" she wrote above a photo of her sporting a tangled, tousled bun. The star appeared to have just woken up as she was still in her pajamas when the photo was snapped. Still, she donned a big smile as she showed fans her true morning look, no filter needed.
Aside from this picture, Lively is known for her incredibly luscious locks. One might think she has a deep conditioning routine down pat, but when she launched Blake Brown Beauty in August 2024, there weren't any traditional conditioner products included. Instead, there were hair masks. "I switched exclusively to a shampoo and mask system 20 years ago and have never looked back," Lively wrote in a message posted to her product page on Target. If you compare this picture to her regular silky soft 'do, it really does make you consider following suit.
Blake Lively went makeup free during her pregnancy
Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, are adamant about protecting their children's privacy. Even the decision to release their children's names was one they didn't take lightly, tapping bestie Taylor Swift to help them artfully share their offspring's names in song. That said, while Lively has never shared a photo of her family on social media, she has shared photos from her pregnancies over the years on Instagram.
In November 2022, the doting mom shared a bevy of photos from her fourth pregnancy, including some of her in her natural habitat. In one photo, an unmade up Lively can be seen in her kitchen donning grey sweatpants and a bra, with her bump on full display. We'd argue that she has never looked so beautiful.
Blake Lively nixed the makeup while out with her husband
Ryan Reynolds has never shied away from posting tributes to his gorgeous wife. For Blake Lively's 35th birthday in 2022, the "Deadpool" star shared a collection of photos of his spouse that ranged from her in full Met Gala glam to more laid-back photos of them together, including a selfie featuring Lively's Kaze Origins KN95 face mask. Given her and Reynold's bundled up looks, it appeared to be the winter months, yet Lively's skin still looked radiant.
Reynolds — besides playing the role of devoted husband in their relationship — has also previously taken on the part of Lively's hairdresser. In February 2021, he helped his wife color her hair during quarantine. Lively shared a sped-up video of Reynolds treating her locks on Instagram (above) with the cheeky caption, "That time I f*d my hairdresser." Talk about relationship goals!
Blake Lively naturally stunned during beach outing with her mom and mother-in-law
In April 2023, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds had a beach day with their moms, Elaine Lively and Tammy Stewart Reynolds. This family outing came just two months after Blake and Ryan welcomed their fourth child. "She sells seashells down by the seashore," Blake wrote on Instagram alongside a handful of photos from the seemingly child-free gathering.
In one photo, you can see where Blake gets her natural beauty from as she hugs her mom Elaine in a selfie. Ryan and Tammy appear in the background making goofy faces and showing their good nature. Blake is also very tight with Tammy. In July 2024, she stepped out for an "It Ends With Us" event and brought Tammy as her date, referring to her mother-in-law on Instagram as "the hottest plus one."