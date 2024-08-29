Glaring Red Flags In Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds' Relationship We Can't Help But Notice

Hollywood romances may happen frequently, but rarely are they built to last. Few celeb relationships seem to evolve into a longstanding love quite the way movie stars Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' relationship has. Like so many actors, this love story began when they met on a movie set. And while it seemingly started off slowly, the pair went on to become one of Hollywood's most well-known power couples. Yet, the rumor mill has had plenty to say about what may really be going on behind the scenes with this beloved celeb couple.

While most of the world knows this couple for how they joke about each other in interviews, poke fun at one another on social media, and support each others' projects, that doesn't mean that their relationship is truly picture-perfect. From rumors about infidelity and gossip about Reynolds' controlling nature to the couple's age difference and a very poor choice of wedding venue, Reynolds and Lively have their fair share of red flags.

And, while they are clearly a power couple with plenty of Hollywood connections and some seriously impressive PR, that doesn't mean that they're truly the match made in heaven that much of the world views them to be. So what are Reynolds and Lively's biggest relationship red flags? It's time for a deep dive.

