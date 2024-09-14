Why Kate Middleton Is Better Suited For Royal Life Than Meghan Markle, According To Insiders

Sadly, the feud between William, Prince of Wales, and his younger brother Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, likely started way earlier than we all thought. Though it's difficult to pinpoint the exact moment where it all went wrong between them, tensions reportedly arose soon after Harry's relationship with Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, began in 2016. In "Finding Freedom," their biography of the famous couple, co-authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claimed that Prince William was wary of Harry and Meghan's relationship even in its early days.

The prince reportedly felt that his younger brother was "blindsided by lust," and advised him to proceed with caution and "take as much time as you need to get to know this girl," per The Sunday Times. Harry took great offense to the "this girl" descriptor and wrote off his brother's presumably well-meaning counsel as the words of a "snob." In fact, in former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond's chat with The Sun's "Royal Exclusive" show, in 2024, she explained it likely came from his own experiences with his lengthy courtship of Catherine, Prince of Wales.

"Kate [Middleton] was given ten years to peer into the goldfish bowl of royal life," Bond pointed out. "Because their courtship was so long, she was able to judge that she could hack it — and William could see that too." As a result, Kate was well-prepared for all the highs and lows of being a royal and better understood just how different her life would be once everything was official. In contrast, Meghan was essentially thrust into it after a two-year courtship.

