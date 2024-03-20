The Promise Prince William Made Michael And Carole Middleton When He Married Kate

William, Prince of Wales bypassed the tradition of asking his wife-to-be's father for permission to marry her; instead he asked Catherine, Princess of Wales first and then went to her father. But that doesn't mean that he ignored Kate's parents and what they might want for her future with him. William apparently made a promise to Kate's dad Michael Middleton and her mom Carole Middleton about the life that he'd give Kate when the two of them got married; he "promised Kate's parents that he would protect and look after her," Jennie Bond, years-long royal commentator for the BBC told OK! (via Mirror UK).

That promise is apparently causing William some stress, as Kate has been facing a number of controversies in recent months, gossip that he doesn't seem to be able to put a stop to or protect her from. It started in late 2023 with the publication of Omid Scobie's book "Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival." A Dutch version of the book, which got pulled from the shelves, apparently named Kate, along with King Charles III, as one of the royals who discussed what color skin the first baby of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex would have. This was first brought up by Harry and Meghan during their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, though they didn't name any names.