David Bromstad's Ex Jeffrey Glasko Is More Involved With His Career Than We Realized
Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa aren't the only HGTV stars who have continued to work together post-split. "My Lottery Dream Home" host and designer David Bromstad still appears to work closely with an ex after they called it quits. In 2004, the then-up-and-coming designer began dating former cop Jeffrey Glasko. Two years later, Bromstad started gaining national prominence for his work after winning "HGTV Design Star" Season 1. As he continued to strengthen his relationship with the network, Bromstad also began building his own brand off-screen. In 2010, he launched David Bromstad LLC and signed on as the Chief Executive Officer while Glasko became the Chief Operating Officer.
As Bromstad's career continued to take off, it appeared the couple worked well professionally, too. In fact, given how much power Glasko had in the company, much of Bromstad's success can likely be attributed to him. But in 2015, they broke up after more than a decade together. Despite their romantic relationship ending, Glasko has continued to work at Bromstad's company as COO, playing a pivotal role in his career. Their ongoing professional relationship comes as a surprise given how messy their split was.
Jeffrey Glasko sued David Bromstad after their breakup
David Bromstad's relationship with Jeffrey Glasko did not end amicably. Although the pair never married, Glasko filed a civil suit against the HGTV personality in 2015 claiming "breach of an oral nuptial-like cohabitation contract and partition of the condo they shared" in Miami, Florida, according to In Touch. Per court documents, Glasko reportedly endured the emotional and financial impact of Bromstad's alleged sexual escapades and drug use." The judge ruled against Glasko, who then amended his complaint to explicitly note that during their relationship, Bromstad used their shared funds to "pay for illicit drugs and prostitutes," which ultimately made Glasko lose trust. The case was dismissed again. Meanwhile Bromstad denied the allegations against him, with his lawyer, William V. Roppolo, commenting, "These salacious claims were made by a desperate person..."
Given how ugly things got between them, it's surprising that Glasko stayed put at David Bromstad LLC. Was he really able to look past everything? In 2020, he made a cryptic comment about Bromstad that suggested that he might not have. On his Facebook, where Bromstad is not his friend, Glasko reposted a selfie of him celebrating his birthday and added a personalized message: "Every year I hope and pray you get everything you deserve. And SB you deserve more than you could ever imagine," he wrote. It's unclear what Glasko meant by that statement, but it seemed cold.