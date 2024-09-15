David Bromstad's Ex Jeffrey Glasko Is More Involved With His Career Than We Realized

Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa aren't the only HGTV stars who have continued to work together post-split. "My Lottery Dream Home" host and designer David Bromstad still appears to work closely with an ex after they called it quits. In 2004, the then-up-and-coming designer began dating former cop Jeffrey Glasko. Two years later, Bromstad started gaining national prominence for his work after winning "HGTV Design Star" Season 1. As he continued to strengthen his relationship with the network, Bromstad also began building his own brand off-screen. In 2010, he launched David Bromstad LLC and signed on as the Chief Executive Officer while Glasko became the Chief Operating Officer.

As Bromstad's career continued to take off, it appeared the couple worked well professionally, too. In fact, given how much power Glasko had in the company, much of Bromstad's success can likely be attributed to him. But in 2015, they broke up after more than a decade together. Despite their romantic relationship ending, Glasko has continued to work at Bromstad's company as COO, playing a pivotal role in his career. Their ongoing professional relationship comes as a surprise given how messy their split was.