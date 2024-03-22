Tragic Details About David Bromstad's Life

When the now heavily tattooed David Bromstad came out in the 1980s, it definitely wasn't easy for him. Speaking to Passport, Bromstad recalled feeling brave enough to share his identity with those around him, but recalled his coming out wasn't exactly met with a lot of praise or understanding from those at his school. And that included his own principal. "600 kids in the cafeteria made obscene gestures targeted at me. Even the junior high principal, who wanted to be cool and probably didn't realize the meaning of what the kids were doing, joined in the ridicule," he recalled.

Bromstad came out again as a public figure in 2006, which he explained was more well-received than in his younger years. But that still didn't make it easy. "I finally accepted myself for who I was and loved myself for who I was ... it was a struggle for me ... as it went against everything I was raised to believe," he shared. "So it took me 10 years to understand that I am an amazing human being no matter what."

The star now seems to be more comfortable in his own skin than ever though and often shares words of affirmation and encouragement across his social media accounts. "On set being the gayest version of myself. YAy!!! Always be u. Never let anyone tell u different," he captioned a set of Instagram selfies in 2021.