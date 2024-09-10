Why Amelia From The Perfect Couple Looks So Familiar

Let's get right to it: Eve Hewson is a celebrity kid with a very famous parent. Born in 1991, she is the daughter of U2's frontman, Paul David Hewson, aka Bono. "I was always surrounded by really artistic, inspiring people and that's really rubbed off on me," she said to Dublin Live of her father's influence.

While her connection to one of the most successful rock bands in music history may precede her, Hewson doesn't seem too worried about the nepo baby discourse. "Only the media describes me as 'Bono's daughter.' Only the media gives me that s***,'" she said to The Guardian. "In the rest of my life it doesn't happen. I can't do anything about it. I have no say in it."

That said, Hewson's the first to acknowledge that her dad has been a boon for her career. When New York Magazine published a story about the rise of the nepo baby in late 2022, she jokingly tweeted, "Actually pretty devastated i'm not featured in the nepo baby article like haven't they seen my hit show 'Bad Sisters'??? The NERVE." She later acknowledged her "privilege" in a followup tweet, writing, "I have always been very keen to state how much my father's name helped me get a start in acting" (via Independent). On a 2024 episode of "Today," she shared that Bono's industry know-how comes in handy, cheekily adding that he's "the male Kris Jenner."

