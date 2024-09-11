Trump's Debate Behavior With Harris Proves His Confidence Crumbled Since Biden Bloodbath
It might be safe to say that Vice President Kamala Harris has wiped the floor with Donald Trump at the second 2024 presidential debate. When President Joe Biden debated Trump in June, he failed to establish himself as a strong opponent, and Trump completely steamrolled him, leaving the Democratic Party in a panic. But now, they have Kamala Harris and are likely thanking their lucky stars that they do. Harris demanded a handshake with Trump at the start of the debate, walking right up to the former president with her hand extended, forcing him to shake it.
Body language experts previously told The List that while Biden entered the June debate ready for a fight, Trump managed to chip away at his confidence as the night wore on. Now, the tables have turned. Throughout the debate, Harris kept her eyes on Trump, looking directly at him as she spoke. The former president, however, seemed to deliberately avoid eye contact. "He looks so weak, Trump. HE CANT EVEN LOOK HER IN THE EYES," one pundit wrote on X, formerly Twitter. This demeanor stands in stark contrast to how Trump approached Biden on the debate stage in June, and his confidence only seemed to falter as the night wore on.
Kamala Harris has managed to rattle Donald Trump
While President Joe Biden often failed to call out Trump on his lies during the June debate, Kamala Harris has had no such issues. In fact, she gave Trump quite the beating, not mincing her words and addressing the former president in ways he most certainly isn't used to. Harris took jabs at his personality and handled the debate like a prosecutor, probably giving Trump some unpleasant flashbacks to his New York fraud trial. She told Trump that his fantasy of being friends with Russian President Vladimir Putin is just that. "[He is] a dictator who would eat you for lunch," she told Trump.
Harris' approach to the debate led Trump to lose his cool a few times, with one ally telling CNN, "His worst behavior is on display." Pundits on X, formerly Twitter, seem to agree. "Trump's political career, along with JD Vance's are ending right before our very eyes," one wrote. "Yes, the Trump smack down. His eyes are so shifty. Spewing the usual bullsh*t. He's obviously rattled and I think she's enjoying this," another added. "Not even God Himself could force me to ever feel any sympathy for Trump...but this is as close as I've ever been. He has been comprehensively humiliated and he knows it. Look at his eyes. He knows," someone else observed.