Trump's Debate Behavior With Harris Proves His Confidence Crumbled Since Biden Bloodbath

It might be safe to say that Vice President Kamala Harris has wiped the floor with Donald Trump at the second 2024 presidential debate. When President Joe Biden debated Trump in June, he failed to establish himself as a strong opponent, and Trump completely steamrolled him, leaving the Democratic Party in a panic. But now, they have Kamala Harris and are likely thanking their lucky stars that they do. Harris demanded a handshake with Trump at the start of the debate, walking right up to the former president with her hand extended, forcing him to shake it.

Body language experts previously told The List that while Biden entered the June debate ready for a fight, Trump managed to chip away at his confidence as the night wore on. Now, the tables have turned. Throughout the debate, Harris kept her eyes on Trump, looking directly at him as she spoke. The former president, however, seemed to deliberately avoid eye contact. "He looks so weak, Trump. HE CANT EVEN LOOK HER IN THE EYES," one pundit wrote on X, formerly Twitter. This demeanor stands in stark contrast to how Trump approached Biden on the debate stage in June, and his confidence only seemed to falter as the night wore on.