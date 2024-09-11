Trump Accidentally Confirms He's More Desperate For Biden Than Melania At 2024 Debate

After President Biden dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, it seems like he's been missed by the Republican candidate, former president Donald Trump. It seems that Donald is missing Biden out on the campaign trail even more than he's missing Melania Trump there — Donald has tried to explain away Melania's absence from the campaign trail, but not everyone's buying it.

In the first (and possibly only) debate between Harris and Trump, Donald talked a fair amount about Biden, lamenting his performance and asking where he was, to the point where Harris said, "First of all, it is important to remind the former president, you're not running against Joe Biden, you are running against me." Donald's continued attacks on the president and his family certainly make it seem as though he is still thinking about running against Biden.

Some on social media definitely agree. One person on X wrote, "Bro wants to run against Biden so badly." Another said, "Should have had a drinking game for every time Trump mentioned Biden. Donald definitely misses Joe."