Trump Accidentally Confirms He's More Desperate For Biden Than Melania At 2024 Debate
After President Biden dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, it seems like he's been missed by the Republican candidate, former president Donald Trump. It seems that Donald is missing Biden out on the campaign trail even more than he's missing Melania Trump there — Donald has tried to explain away Melania's absence from the campaign trail, but not everyone's buying it.
In the first (and possibly only) debate between Harris and Trump, Donald talked a fair amount about Biden, lamenting his performance and asking where he was, to the point where Harris said, "First of all, it is important to remind the former president, you're not running against Joe Biden, you are running against me." Donald's continued attacks on the president and his family certainly make it seem as though he is still thinking about running against Biden.
Some on social media definitely agree. One person on X wrote, "Bro wants to run against Biden so badly." Another said, "Should have had a drinking game for every time Trump mentioned Biden. Donald definitely misses Joe."
Donald Trump has been losing to Kamala Harris in polls and fundraising
Kamala Harris reminding Donald Trump who he was running against was the "best line of the night," according to one viewer on X, formerly Twitter. Indeed, ever since Donald realized that he was going to be running against Harris, it seems that he wished he was still in competition with Joe Biden, and this debate seemed to confirm that, and it seems much more top of mind than Melania Trump's not being a public part of his campaign. Harris has been beating Donald in fundraising, and he's also down in some polls where he'd previously been ahead of Biden. Donald has also not been able to stay focused on policy in recent rallies and public appearances, with some seeing that as evidence that he's been rattled by the switch up of the candidates.
"This is what you would call a public nervous breakdown," Matthew Bartlett, former Trump State Department appointee, told Politico. "This is a guy who cut through the Republican primary like a knife through butter. ... And now this is a guy who cannot come to grips with a competitive presidential race that would require discipline and effective messaging."
Throughout much of the campaign, no matter who Donald has been running against, we haven't heard anything from Melania. She did, however, recently post a few videos to X, including one where she calls for a further investigation into the assassination attempt against her husband, though these may be more a promotion of her upcoming memoir than anything else.