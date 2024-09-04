Trump Explains Away Melania's Campaign Absence & The Family Man Act Is Too Little Too Late

Since the start of the 2024 presidential race, Melania Trump's absence from the campaign trail has been raising major red flags regarding her marriage to former President Donald Trump. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Donald finally spoke out about why there hasn't been much public support from Melania during this important election season. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Donald is placing the blame on others, but his reasoning sounds a bit more like a convenient excuse than an admission of the truth.

Advertisement

Donald's September 3 interview came at the heat of the election season and roughly two months after the assassination attempt at his Butler, Pennsylvania rally. The Republican candidate was asked if his wife would be more present as Election Day approaches. Donald responded, 'Well, I would like to. It's not a question of that," assuring the world that he would prefer to have his wife by his side.

So, what is it that may keep Melania off the campaign trail? "It's a nasty world for me," Donald explained, adding, "It's not nasty for Democrats like it is for me." According to Donald, his family's absence from the campaign trail is about their safety. "I would like to have my family not have to go out there and go in front of some of the things that you know happen."

Advertisement