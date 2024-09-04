Trump Explains Away Melania's Campaign Absence & The Family Man Act Is Too Little Too Late
Since the start of the 2024 presidential race, Melania Trump's absence from the campaign trail has been raising major red flags regarding her marriage to former President Donald Trump. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Donald finally spoke out about why there hasn't been much public support from Melania during this important election season. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Donald is placing the blame on others, but his reasoning sounds a bit more like a convenient excuse than an admission of the truth.
Donald's September 3 interview came at the heat of the election season and roughly two months after the assassination attempt at his Butler, Pennsylvania rally. The Republican candidate was asked if his wife would be more present as Election Day approaches. Donald responded, 'Well, I would like to. It's not a question of that," assuring the world that he would prefer to have his wife by his side.
So, what is it that may keep Melania off the campaign trail? "It's a nasty world for me," Donald explained, adding, "It's not nasty for Democrats like it is for me." According to Donald, his family's absence from the campaign trail is about their safety. "I would like to have my family not have to go out there and go in front of some of the things that you know happen."
Donald may be covering up Melania's distaste for being First Lady
It has long been rumored that Melania Trump wasn't a fan of her time in the White House during Donald's presidency. In fact, in June 2024, a source told Page Six that "Melania has made a deal with her husband that if he wins the presidency she will not have to be on first lady duty 24/7." Based on this, it's easy to assume that Melania isn't involved with Donald Trump's presidential campaign because she simply doesn't want to be. Yet, this reasoning certainly doesn't provide good optics in a presidential race. Consequently, it's really no surprise that Donald is saying otherwise.
He told the Daily Mail that the future of the United States is of the utmost importance to Melania. According to him, "She'll do whatever necessary. But my kids haven't been treated properly," adding, "She hasn't been treated properly." In addition to Melania's absence from Donald's side throughout campaign events, as well as his criminal fraud trial, his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and his son, Barron Trump, have been notably missing from his side. The notion that Donald is keeping Melania and his children out of the limelight for their own protection certainly paints him as a caring husband and father who puts his family first. Yet, it could also be an easy way to cover up Trump family drama in the eyes of voters.