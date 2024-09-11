Trump's Dig At Tim Walz As Poor VP Choice Reeks Of Projection (& Body Language Expert Confirms It)

Donald Trump made his discord with his rather left-field VP pick, JD Vance, abundantly clear during the second presidential debate of 2024. While discussing his stance on abortion, Trump ludicrously stated that Kamala Harris' running mate, Tim Walz, was "really out of it" because he was in favor of abortions in the ninth month and even after birth, per Slate. Naturally, as CBS fact-checkers quickly clarified, the Minnesota Governor hadn't ever made either of those statements. The former president's ill-founded remarks were further steeped in irony because even his own VP isn't clear on his views on abortion. During Vance's appearance on ABC's "Meet The Press," he stated that Trump had "explicitly" informed him that he would use his veto vote to prevent a federal abortion ban (via NBC News).

The divisive politician subsequently denied Vance's claim during the presidential debate by asserting, "I didn't discuss it with JD, in all fairness," (via the Daily Beast). Further, Trump also pointed out that his running mate wasn't sharing his opinions in the interview. This difference in stance on such a crucial issue made it seem like the former "Apprentice" host was experiencing buyer's remorse, so we tapped into the expertise of Traci Brown, CSP, body language expert and behavior analyst, to better understand his feelings. "I think Trump is quite stressed about the JD Vance situation on the abortion ban," Brown asserted, adding, "They may have talked about it but given that Trump can't get complete sentences out about the topic says that they likely are not in sync on exactly what they want to happen."

