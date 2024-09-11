Trump's Dig At Tim Walz As Poor VP Choice Reeks Of Projection (& Body Language Expert Confirms It)
Donald Trump made his discord with his rather left-field VP pick, JD Vance, abundantly clear during the second presidential debate of 2024. While discussing his stance on abortion, Trump ludicrously stated that Kamala Harris' running mate, Tim Walz, was "really out of it" because he was in favor of abortions in the ninth month and even after birth, per Slate. Naturally, as CBS fact-checkers quickly clarified, the Minnesota Governor hadn't ever made either of those statements. The former president's ill-founded remarks were further steeped in irony because even his own VP isn't clear on his views on abortion. During Vance's appearance on ABC's "Meet The Press," he stated that Trump had "explicitly" informed him that he would use his veto vote to prevent a federal abortion ban (via NBC News).
The divisive politician subsequently denied Vance's claim during the presidential debate by asserting, "I didn't discuss it with JD, in all fairness," (via the Daily Beast). Further, Trump also pointed out that his running mate wasn't sharing his opinions in the interview. This difference in stance on such a crucial issue made it seem like the former "Apprentice" host was experiencing buyer's remorse, so we tapped into the expertise of Traci Brown, CSP, body language expert and behavior analyst, to better understand his feelings. "I think Trump is quite stressed about the JD Vance situation on the abortion ban," Brown asserted, adding, "They may have talked about it but given that Trump can't get complete sentences out about the topic says that they likely are not in sync on exactly what they want to happen."
JD Vance has been vocal about his dislike for Donald Trump in the past
Donald Trump and JD Vance have a somewhat complicated relationship, to say the very least. While speaking to NPR in 2016, Trump's future running mate admitted that he had no love for him: "I can't stomach Trump. I think that he's noxious and is leading the white working class to a very dark place." Vance went into more detail about his dislike for the controversial politician in an interview with Charlie Rose the same year, elaborating, "I think a lot of these grievances are legitimate, but what it is doing is it's giving people an excuse to point the finger at someone else." The Ohio senator continued, "Point the finger at Mexican immigrants, or Chinese trade, or the Democratic elites, or whatever else."
Likewise, in a since-deleted post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Vance condemned Trump for instilling fear in immigrants through his apathetic speeches. Despite everything, though, the "Hillbilly Elegy" author evidently had a change of heart when he met the former president in February 2021. Per The Guardian, Vance reportedly apologized to Trump for his criticisms and wrote them off as a result of believing the media's false claims about him.
Even worse, during the 2024 presidential elections, the VP candidate took a page out of his new boss's book and resorted to making ill-founded claims about immigrants too. On September 9, he took to X to write that he had read claims of Haitian immigrants in Springfield abducting and eating people's pets. Shortly afterward, Vance conceded, also through X, that the reports may not have been 100% factual.