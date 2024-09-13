Who Is Crown Prince Christian, Heir To The Danish Throne?

Fairytales are replete with stories of dashing young princes who sweep damsels off of their feet. Turns out these takes of European royals aren't just fables, because straight out of central casting comes a real-life prince who would fit the bill in any fairytale: Christian Valdemar Henri John, also known as His Royal Highness The Crown Prince, Prince of Denmark. Oh, and for good measure, he's also the Count of Monpezat.

Born in October 2005 in Denmark's capital, Copenhagen, Prince Christian is the eldest son of Denmark's King Frederik X and Queen Mary. Ever since his father's ascension to the Danish throne in early 2024, the young royal has held the new title of Crown Prince Christian, second in line to become Denmark's next monarch. While his three younger siblings — Prince Vincent, and Princesses Josephine and Isabella — wait in the wings, the crown prince's recent coming of age will be seeing him step out into the spotlight like never before, as he takes his place among a pantheon of European royals that also includes his far more famous relatives, Britain's royal family, aka the House of Windsor.

If you're intrigued by Europe's various monarchies, you will want to keep reading. Here's what there is to know about Crown Prince Christian, heir to the Danish throne.

