Inside King Frederik X's Relationship With Queen Mary Of Denmark
The ascension of King Frederik X and Queen Mary to the Danish throne brought a new era for the Scandinavian monarchy, akin to the iconic stature of Prince William and Princess Catherine in the British royal family. Their story, from an unassuming encounter at an Australian pub to a majestic fairytale wedding that captivated the world, mirrors the enchanting narrative of their British counterparts. Queen Mary's dedication to her new role was evident from the outset, as she embraced Danish culture and tradition with grace and determination. Her conversion to the Lutheran Church and her diligent efforts to master the Danish language demonstrated her deep respect for her adopted homeland, earning her admiration and respect from the Danish people.
As the years have passed, King Frederik and Queen Mary have retained a timeless allure. Their unwavering commitment to duty and their undeniable charm have solidified their position as the epitome of modern royalty, poised to guide the Danish monarchy into the future.
However, their journey has not been without its challenges. Rumors of marital discord surfaced amid speculation about King Frederik's interactions with socialite, Genoveva Casanova, casting a shadow over their relationship. The scrutiny of the public eye intensified, with speculation rife about the state of their marriage. Yet, through it all, Frederik and Mary have remained steadfast in their commitment to each other and their country, showing resilience in the face of adversity with a dedication to royal duties.
King Frederik X and Queen Mary first met during the Sydney Olympics in 2000
King Frederik and Queen Mary's journey commenced in the most unexpected of settings — a quaint bar nestled amidst the bustling streets of Sydney, Australia. It was September 2000, and Frederik, then a 32-year-old prince, found himself in Sydney to lend his support to Denmark's sailing team at the Summer Olympic Games. Little did he know that fate had a serendipitous encounter in store for him at the Slip Inn, a charming, Mexican-themed pub. That night, he met Mary Donaldson, a 28-year-old advertising executive hailing from the island of Tasmania.
The pair engaged in conversation and unbeknownst to Mary, the man she conversed with so effortlessly was none other than the Crown Prince of Denmark. In a twist of fate, it wasn't until much later in the evening that the royal identity of her newfound acquaintance was revealed to her. Frederik, apparently captivated by Mary, sought her phone number before the night's end.
Reflecting on their first encounter in a candid 2003 interview with 60 Minutes Australia, Mary reminisced, "The first time that we met or shook hands, I did not know he was the crown prince of Denmark. It was perhaps half an hour or so later that someone came up to me and said, 'Do you know who these people are?'" Mary later sweetly added, "From the very first moment that we started talking, we never really stopped talking."
Queen Mary moved to Denmark in 2002 after a long-distance relationship
In the embryonic stages of their romance, King Frederik X and Queen Mary found themselves ensnared in the labyrinth of a long-distance relationship, their hearts tethered together despite the vast expanse that separated them. For two years, the Danish monarch went on clandestine journeys to Australia, where Mary, the object of his affection, was waiting.
Their love, veiled in secrecy, remained concealed from prying eyes for over a year, a love affair shielded from the scrutiny of the public gaze. However, in November 2001, the shroud of secrecy was pierced by the relentless glare of the media spotlight, as a Danish tabloid exposed the hush-hush liaison between the royal pair, thrusting their romance into the spotlight. "It was one of those relationships where we slowly got closer and closer to each other besides the geographical distance," reminisced Frederik in a poignant interview with 60 Minutes Australia, reflecting on the arduous journey that had brought them together.
In early 2002, Mary took a leap of faith, bidding farewell to her homeland as she relocated from the sun-kissed shores of Australia to the regal splendor of Copenhagen. But her journey was not merely one of physical relocation. In a testament to her unwavering commitment to her beloved, Mary embarked on a quest to immerse herself in Danish culture, mastering the intricacies of the Danish language and converting to the Lutheran Church.
King Frederik X and Queen Mary got engaged on October 8, 2003 at their summer residence in Denmark
In a moment that would forever etch itself in the history books, King Frederik X and Queen Mary unveiled their love to the world on October 8, 2003, amidst a flurry of anticipation and excitement. The air crackled with electricity as the couple took to the stage for an intimate press conference, their radiant smiles illuminating the room as they shared the news of their engagement with the eager throng of reporters gathered before them. It was a milestone moment, not only for the besotted couple but for the world at large, as Mary was poised to shatter the glass ceiling as the first Australian-born woman to ascend the ranks of Danish royalty.
The day unfolded in a whirlwind of celebration, as Frederik and Mary basked in the glow of their engagement, announcing plans to exchange vows the following year. After the press conference, the royal couple made an appearance on the balcony of the opulent Christian IX's palace in Copenhagen, where they waved to adoring throngs of well-wishers who had gathered below to revel in their happiness.
Later that evening, the couple, accompanied by the esteemed Queen Margrethe II, graced the halls of the illustrious royal palace of Fredensborg for an extended State Council gala dinner. Mary's ring, marked by an exquisite emerald-cut diamond flanked by a pair of ruby baguettes, served as a poignant homage to the Danish flag.
King Frederik X and Queen Mary were married on May 14, 2004, at Copenhagen Cathedral
The union of King Frederik X and Queen Mary culminated in a splendid wedding ceremony held on the 14th of May 2004 at Copenhagen Cathedral, Denmark's revered bastion of tradition. Following the heartwarming exchange of vows, the newlyweds embarked on a jubilant procession to the majestic Fredensborg Palace, where the festivities unfolded in a symphony of joy and celebration. Amidst the opulent splendor of the occasion, Mary was attended by an esteemed retinue of bridesmaids, including her sisters Jane Stephens and Patricia Bailey, and dear friend Amber Petty. Meanwhile, Prince Joachim of Denmark, Frederik's brother, stood by his side as the best man.
Mary's wedding dress was made by the renowned Danish fashion designer Uffe Frank and she was adorned in a veil imbued with a rich tapestry of history, once worn by Crown Princess Margareta of Sweden and subsequently by Queen Ingrid of Denmark.
Memorably, Frederik had tears in his eyes as his bride walked into the cathedral, and his moving speech at their reception left everyone else in tears as well. Per 9Honey, in a poetic speech, he told Mary, "The joy and the strength you give me is like the sun in the daytime which, with its radiance, melts all doubts and darkness on earth. And like the moon at night, you shine with a watchful and delicate beam of gentleness, which extinguishes the mischief and deceit used by the symbols of darkness."
Prince Christian was born in October 2005
One day in autumn, the world awaited with bated breath as King Frederik X and Queen Mary welcomed their firstborn, the cherubic Prince Christian Valdemar Henri John on October 15, 2005, at the Rigshospitalet, the esteemed Copenhagen University Hospital. In the tender moments that followed, the infant Danish prince, adorned with a faint yellow tinge from a bout of neonatal jaundice, was cradled in the loving embrace of his parents. Though his condition was a fleeting shadow, the vigilant care of doting doctors ensured his swift recovery, casting aside any concerns and heralding the dawn of a new life. Per Women's Weekly, Frederik told a Danish publication, "You don't stand there and act like Superman. We [men] can't in our wildest dreams imagine what happens for the woman."
The birth of Prince Christian was heralded with fervent celebration across the realm of Denmark and beyond, as the first Danish royal heir in over three decades. Following the ancient custom that dictates the alternating use of the names Frederik and Christian for Danish monarchs, the newborn prince bore the illustrious name of Christian. A nod to Princess Mary's cherished Australian roots, the inclusion of the name John paid homage to her father.
In November 2023, Prince Christian made a steadfast pledge to uphold the principles of the Constitution, affirming his unwavering commitment to the duties and responsibilities that await him, and ensuring that he can step in as regent if King Frederik cannot.
Princess Isabella was born on April 21, 2007
Princess Isabella of Denmark graced the world with her presence on the 21st of April 2007. As the beloved elder daughter and second child of King Frederik X and Queen Mary, she embodies the legacy of her illustrious lineage with grace and poise.
Born at the Rigshospitalet, the Copenhagen University Hospital, just as her brother was, Isabella entered the world amidst great celebration and joy. In a majestic ceremony befitting her royal heritage, Isabella was christened on the 1st of July 2007 at the Royal Chapel of Fredensborg Palace. Adhering to Danish royal tradition, her name was unveiled as Isabella Henrietta Ingrid Margrethe.
As for her education, Isabella began a 12-week course that commenced in January 2020 at the Lemania-Verbier International School in Verbier, Switzerland (which was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic). Plans for Princess Isabella's educational journey took an unexpected detour in March 2022. Amidst great anticipation, it was initially announced that she began her studies at Herlufsholm School, commencing in August of the same year. However, on the 26th of June 2022, it was announced that Isabella would not be attending Herlufsholm School after all. The decision stemmed from distressing reports of recurring instances of bullying, violence, and sexual abuse within the school's premises. In September 2022, amidst a whirlwind of speculation, Isabella commenced her studies in the 9th form at Ingrid Jespersens Gymnasieskole in Copenhagen followed by Øregård Gymnasium in Hellerup in August 2023.
Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine were born on January 8, 2011
On January 8, 2011, Queen Mary gave birth to two precious bundles of joy, Vincent Frederik Minik Alexander and Josephine Sophia Ivalo Mathilda, born within moments of each other. The news of their arrival was punctuated by a resounding 21-gun salute, a regal proclamation of their entrance into the world.
Per the Daily Mail, royal watchers have gotten to know Vincent and Josephine quite well over the years, especially from their balcony appearances. It's during these appearances when Josephine's effervescent spirit truly shines, captivating audiences with her playful antics and infectious charm.
Contrasting his vivacious sister, Prince Vincent exudes a quiet confidence, content to observe from the sidelines as Josephine basks in the limelight. Yet, despite their differences, the bond between the twins remains unbreakable, a testament to the enduring power of siblinghood. They celebrated their thirteenth birthday on the cusp of the abdication of Queen Margrethe when they moved up to 3rd and 4th place in the Danish line of succession. The twins feature heavily on the Danish royal Instagram page, with each birthday marked by an official photograph of them looking adorable, usually in matching outfits. This year, they looked immaculate in matching blue suits, with a light blue tie on Vincent and a light blue blouse for Josephine.
King Frederik X and Queen Mary have attended almost every Olympic games since they met, an apparent tradition for them
The Olympic Games hold a cherished place in the hearts of King Frederik X and Queen Mary, symbolizing not only their shared love for sports but also their commitment to international unity and cooperation. Their illustrious journey with the Olympics began in Athens in 2004, a mere few months after their enchanting wedding ceremony, marking the inception of a tradition that would span continents and transcend generations.
From the snow-capped slopes of Turin in 2006 to the bustling streets of Beijing in 2008, and the picturesque landscapes of Vancouver in 2010, the royal couple has graced each Olympic host city with their regal presence. With each passing Games, they have embraced the spirit of camaraderie and sportsmanship. And, let's be honest, having the ability to mark your relationship in 4-year increments with something as massive as the Olympics is super romantic.
Their unwavering dedication to the Olympic movement was further solidified in 2009 when King Frederik was bestowed the prestigious honor of induction into the esteemed International Olympic Committee. As they journeyed to London in 2012, Sochi in 2014, and Rio in 2016, Frederik and Mary continued to champion the Olympic ideals, inspiring future generations to embrace the transformative power of sport. Their enduring legacy as fervent supporters of the Olympic movement serves as a testament to their unwavering dedication to fostering global harmony and goodwill through sports.
The couple supported Queen Margrethe after she stripped Prince Joachim and his family of their titles in 2022
King Frederik X and Queen Mary threw their weight behind a significant shift within the royal family, voicing their support for Queen Margrethe II's decision to redefine the roles within the monarchy. At 54 years old, the heir to the throne spoke publicly for the first time about his mother's decision to remove the prince and princess titles from his younger brother, Prince Joachim's, four children. Speaking outside a Copenhagen school during an event, Frederik expressed his agreement with his mother's move, emphasizing his belief in the necessity of a more streamlined and modern monarchy.
Per People, Frederik addressed reporters and emphasized the autonomy of his mother's decision-making, stressing that he stood firmly behind her vision for a leaner monarchy. He refuted claims of any rift within the family, asserting his ongoing communication with his brother. Despite recent developments, the king affirmed his commitment to maintaining familial unity, acknowledging the complexity of the situation as a private matter.
Queen Margrethe II's announcement, made a month prior, marked a significant restructuring of the royal lineage, with Joachim's children set to adopt the titles of His Excellency Count of Monpezat or Her Excellency Countess of Monpezat in the new year. While Prince Joachim expressed feeling blindsided by the decision, the queen maintained that it was made in the best interests of the grandchildren and had been deliberated for a while.
King Frederik X and Queen Mary celebrated their 50th birthdays in style
King Frederik X marked his 50th birthday with a grand soirée held at Christiansborg Palace in May 2018, graced by the presence of esteemed European royalty, including monarchs from Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden. Frederik made a striking entrance, clad in full military attire and accompanied by Queen Mary who looked resplendent in a light pink gown. Notably absent was Queen Margrethe II's husband and Frederik's father, Prince Henrik, who had passed away in February of that year following a prolonged illness. Earlier on his special day, Frederik greeted the public with a balcony appearance at Amalienborg Palace. Festivities commenced days prior, with the unveiling of a series of commemorative portraits of Frederik captured alongside his family by artist Ralph Heimans.
As for Queen Mary's 50th birthday in February 2022, an array of portraits were released in the lead-up to her special day. Presented by the Danish royal household, an announcement on the Kongehuset website declared, "On the occasion of HRH The Crown Princess's 50th birthday on 5 February 2022, new official gala portraits of the Crown Prince Couple are published. The portraits were taken by photographer Hasse Nielsen in The Crown Prince Couple's home Frederik VIII's Palace at Amalienborg." Initially, expectations were high for a grand gala in honor of Mary's milestone birthday but arrangements were shelved due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a private celebration with her family instead.
King Frederik X paid tribute to Queen Mary on their wedding anniversary and Mother's Day in May 2023
In a rare public tribute, King Frederik X took to Instagram to express his heartfelt appreciation for his beloved wife, Queen Mary. He delighted followers by sharing a candid snapshot of his Australian-born wife enjoying ice cream and captivating viewers with a glimpse into their intimate moments.
Accompanying the endearing image was a tender message penned by the king himself, commemorating the couple's wedding anniversary. "Today marks a very special day for my wife and me as we celebrate our wedding anniversary," he wrote, reflecting on the significance of the occasion not only to themselves but also to their cherished family of four children.
In a touching gesture, King Frederik also took note of the serendipitous alignment of their anniversary with Mother's Day, acknowledging the dual roles Mary embodies with grace and devotion. "This year, our anniversary coincides with Mother's Day, adding an extra layer of significance to the occasion," he expressed, extending heartfelt sentiments of love and appreciation to Mary, both as his cherished spouse and as a nurturing mother.
King Frederik X was accused of having an affair with Genoveva Casanova in 2023
In October 2023, King Frederik X embarked on a private trip to Madrid, coinciding with Queen Mary's presence in New York for United Nations Day. During his time in Spain, the Spanish tabloid Lecturas captured photographs of Frederik alongside Mexican socialite Genoveva Casanova as they toured a Picasso exhibition and dined together. The tabloid went further, alleging the king spent the night at Casanova's apartment, citing eyewitnesses who claimed to have seen him enter late in the evening and depart seven hours later. However, Casanova vehemently denied rumors of an affair with Frederik.
In a statement relayed by Hola!, Casanova adamantly refuted the claims, saying "I flatly deny the statements that suggest a romantic relationship between Prince Frederick and me." Hola! also reported Frederik was initially slated to attend the Picasso exhibition accompanied by a mutual friend. However, due to the friend's illness, Casanova was asked to accompany him instead.
Following the circulation of tabloid speculations, Queen Mary demonstrated her solidarity with her husband by sporting a necklace adorned with the initial "F" during an engagement in Copenhagen just days later. Amidst these swirling rumors, there were murmurs suggesting Queen Margrethe II's abdication from the throne was driven by a desire to safeguard the stability of Frederik and Mary's marriage. Royal commentator Phil Dampier told The Telegraph he believed the queen was terrified of the royal family losing Mary, as she sees her as an asset.
Frederik and Mary became king and queen in January 2024
The coronation of King Frederik X of Denmark unfolded on Sunday amidst an atmosphere of jubilation and national unity in the heart of Copenhagen, leaving an indelible mark on the collective memory of the Danish people. The historic event was punctuated by several poignant moments, such as Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's resounding proclamation of King Frederik X resonating from the balcony of Christiansborg Palace.
Following the official declaration, Frederik was joined by his family, culminating in a tender embrace and a shared kiss with his wife, Queen Mary, who ascended to the title of Queen Consort. Per Tatler, a recent survey commissioned by Ritzau, findings revealed that Mary garnered a higher favorability rating among the Danish populace compared to her husband, Frederik. The poll indicated an impressive 86% approval rating for Mary, surpassing Frederik's commendable 82% rating.
Meanwhile, their eldest son assumed the mantle of Crown Prince Christian, stepping into the role of heir apparent to the Danish throne with a sense of solemn duty and responsibility. The flurry of activity surrounding the Danish monarchy in recent weeks was catalyzed by the unexpected abdication of Queen Margrethe II during her traditional New Year's Eve address. Despite her previous assertion that the role of monarch was a lifelong commitment, Margrethe evidently felt compelled to reassess her circumstances, precipitating a succession of events that culminated in Frederik's ascension, along with Mary, the woman who has been by his side for so long.