Why You Shouldn't Expect To See Travis Kelce As Taylor Swift's 2024 VMAs Date

It seems like power couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are always together, but the NFL player will be conspicuously MIA from a major event in Swift's life: the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. As the year's most nominated artist, Swift will undoubtedly be in attendance, and fans may be confused to see the beloved pop star going stag. Couples failing to appear together in public often spells trouble in Hollywood, but a source told Page Six that there's no cause for alarm: "[Kelce] had to be back in Kansas City by Tuesday for practice."

Athletes and musicians often have grueling schedules, and it's a shame that Kelce won't be able to support Swift in person on such a big night. However, while Kelce won't be by Swift's side at the VMAs, their long history of cheering each other on at other events tells us he'll still be rooting for her from afar.