Why You Shouldn't Expect To See Travis Kelce As Taylor Swift's 2024 VMAs Date
It seems like power couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are always together, but the NFL player will be conspicuously MIA from a major event in Swift's life: the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. As the year's most nominated artist, Swift will undoubtedly be in attendance, and fans may be confused to see the beloved pop star going stag. Couples failing to appear together in public often spells trouble in Hollywood, but a source told Page Six that there's no cause for alarm: "[Kelce] had to be back in Kansas City by Tuesday for practice."
Athletes and musicians often have grueling schedules, and it's a shame that Kelce won't be able to support Swift in person on such a big night. However, while Kelce won't be by Swift's side at the VMAs, their long history of cheering each other on at other events tells us he'll still be rooting for her from afar.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are each other's biggest fans
Since they started dating, one of the sweetest things we've noticed about Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift is how often the two show up for each other. For her part, Swift is a regular at Kelce's football games, which has garnered a lot of attention from both fans and nay-sayers. An early sighting of Swift and Kelce's mom at a Chiefs game was posted on X, formerly Twitter, in October 2023. When Time profiled Swift as their Person of the Year in 2023, she explained that the attention isn't a factor in her attendance: "I don't know if I'm being shown [on camera] 17 times or once. I'm just there to support Travis."
📹 | Taylor Swift and Travis' mom, Donna Kelce at the @Chiefs game
pic.twitter.com/6HDwA4teMB
— Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftLA) October 2, 2023
Of course, Kelce also does his part to support Swift and he became a fan even before their relationship began. In July 2023, Kelce spoke about attending Swift's Eras Tour and missing his chance to connect with the singer on his podcast, New Heights: "If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give [her] one with my number on it." Since then, Kelce has appeared at her shows when his schedule allows. Most notably, Good Morning America shared a sweet video of Kelce making an on-stage cameo at one of Swift's concerts in June 2024.