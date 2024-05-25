Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Top 5 Sweetest PDA Moments
After Taylor Swift attended one of Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs football games for the first time in September 2023, they were seen walking side-by-side, though they weren't holding hands. A matchmaker told The List why that was significant and different from her past relationships. Although it seemed maybe Kelce wasn't big on PDA, that quickly changed as the couple's relationship became more serious. The two have shared many adorable moments since they started appearing out in public together.
Sources even report that Travis Kelce is better at PDA than Swift's ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn. According to a source for Page Six, Kelce is down with the way Swift expresses her feelings, such as when she tweaked a lyric from her song "Karma" from "...the guy on the screen" to "...the guy on the Chiefs" in honor of Kelce. The insider added, "Taylor finally has a partner willing and game. He's like, 'I'll stand by the side of the stage and wait for you to jump in my arms — I'll do that!'"
That excitement and love that Swift and Kelce have for each other has brought about many sweet PDA moments.
Swift and Kelce had their hands intertwined
Could a simple handhold break the internet? If any could, it would be this one! In October 2023, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift had individual cameos in two different moments of the "Saturday Night Live" Season 49 premiere, hosted by Pete Davidson with musical guest Ice Spice, one of Swift's good friends. Swift and Kelce were spotted holding hands before and after the show's afterparty. Still in New York the following day, they were seen with intertwined hands once more as they left dinner.
A few days later, at the October NFL game between the Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, Swift and Kelce were photographed leaving the stadium. A photo shared by People shows that they were holding hands this time—a stark contrast to their first walk out of the stadium in September when they weren't touching at all.
However, the handholding wasn't the only adorable display of PDA Swift and Kelce provided the day of the Chiefs vs. Chargers game.
Swift gave Kelce a sweet smooch and fans loved it
After the Chiefs vs. Chargers game, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift spent some time with Mecole Hardman Jr., a Chiefs wide receiver, and his girlfriend, Chariah Gordon. In a carousel of pictures Gordon posted to Instagram, the two Chiefs players were seen posing with their ladies, and one photo was just Swift and Gordon hugging. But, the picture that caught most people's attention was one with both couples, where Swift kissed Kelce on the cheek.
Some Swifties remarked how the kissing photo was huge news. "This upload just broke the internet," one commenter said. Another gave Gordon a shout-out and said, "Not the journalist we thought we'd get but the journalism we deserved," with three applauding emojis. Another simply shared a positive sentiment, commenting, "2 beautiful ladies supporting their men!!" with a heart and flame emoji. Others expressed their excitement with emojis, such as flames, hearts, and heart-eyes. Needless to say, the picture left a mark on Swifties everywhere.
Swift and Kelce were lovey-dovey after the Super Bowl
At the 2024 Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers by a mere three points. Afterward, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift shared major PDA, not caring about all the media, cameras, and people around and simply wanting to celebrate together. Swift joined the crowds rushing the field and she and Kelce exchanged lots of hugs and kisses — by far one of their most adorable game day moments.
In a video uploaded to the SportsCenter Facebook page, Swift and Kelce's conversation on the field could be heard. Kelce repeatedly thanked Swift for being at the game, and Swift incredulously said, "Oh, I cannot believe that. I can't believe you!" Kelce also referenced how Swift made quite the trek from Tokyo to Las Vegas to be at the Super Bowl: "Thank you for making it halfway across the world. You're the best, baby. The absolute best."
That wasn't the only thing that sent Swifties into a frenzy on Super Bowl Sunday. During a TV spot for the Chiefs before the game, Kelce gave a hint that "Reputation (Taylor's Version)" could be coming when he said, "Are you ready for it?" and winked.
Kelce and Swift are even flirty at home
In April 2024, Taylor Swift and the Swifties officially entered "The Tortured Poets Department" era when said album dropped. In honor of the first track from the album, "Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)," Swift launched a challenge on YouTube shorts called #ForAFortnight. In her video, Swift included a compilation of clips from the past two weeks with the song playing over them and encouraged fans to do the same. She also shared her most intimate moment with Travis Kelce yet in the form of a digital PDA — in the second clip in the video, Kelce leans over and gives Swift a kiss on the cheek while she's cooking.
"Taylor and Travis my heart cannot," one fan commented with a blushing emoji surrounded by hearts. They added, "SCREAMING CRYING PERFECT STORM" with a starry-eyed emoji. A few other fans remarked how nice it was to see the normal side of Swift. One said, "She's honestly so HUMAN — I love seeing her cute, relatable, human side — baking cinnamon swirls, loving her cats (and of course Travis!)" with a heart emoticon.
Although the "Fortnight" song is a breakup one and likely not about Kelce, there are plenty of lyrics about him on "The Tortured Poets Department" album for your listening pleasure.
Insiders spoke about Swift and Kelce's PDA at a gala
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift engaged in lots of PDA at the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation's Golf Classic gala event. The gala was part of a weekend-long event thrown by the charitable organization run by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. An insider from the event spoke with Entertainment Tonight and said the couple "walked in holding hands and were affectionate all night" and described "lots of kissing and just overall happiness between them. The support is there for one another." They remarked, "The two seem to be in good spirits and definitely in love."
Meghan Dunham, who took a photo with Swift at the gala, was also interviewed by the outlet and raved about the couple. She said, "Travis is incredibly attentive and loving to Taylor! It's very sweet and nothing but love between the two of them." No one can deny that based on a video from that event shared on X, formerly Twitter. In it, Kelce can be seen holding Swift from behind and pressing many kisses to her shoulder. One fan replied, "ngl I love how he's so affectionate towards her."
Travis Kelce said one shoulder kiss for every Taylor Swift Billboard Hot 100 pic.twitter.com/nbxE5S3g4I
— T (@teewatterss) April 30, 2024
It's wonderful to see Swift and Kelce thriving despite the pressures on their relationship.