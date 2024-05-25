Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Top 5 Sweetest PDA Moments

After Taylor Swift attended one of Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs football games for the first time in September 2023, they were seen walking side-by-side, though they weren't holding hands. A matchmaker told The List why that was significant and different from her past relationships. Although it seemed maybe Kelce wasn't big on PDA, that quickly changed as the couple's relationship became more serious. The two have shared many adorable moments since they started appearing out in public together.

Sources even report that Travis Kelce is better at PDA than Swift's ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn. According to a source for Page Six, Kelce is down with the way Swift expresses her feelings, such as when she tweaked a lyric from her song "Karma" from "...the guy on the screen" to "...the guy on the Chiefs" in honor of Kelce. The insider added, "Taylor finally has a partner willing and game. He's like, 'I'll stand by the side of the stage and wait for you to jump in my arms — I'll do that!'"

That excitement and love that Swift and Kelce have for each other has brought about many sweet PDA moments.