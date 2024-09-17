Barack Obama's Grandfather Served During WWII. Here's What We Know

Barack Obama spent part of his childhood in Hawaii and formed a close relationship with his maternal grandparents, Stanley Dunham and Madelyn Dunham. A lesser-known fact about Obama and his family is that Stanley was a World War II veteran, and he enlisted on January 18, 1942. Since Stanley and Madelyn got married in 1940, he wasn't required to join the service. In 1942, the Selective Service Act offered deferment of the draft for married men — a policy the government hoped to continue into the following year.

By 1943, Stanley was attached to the 1830th Ordnance Supply and Maintenance Company, Aviation and stationed in England. This unit helped provide crucial services in the lead up to and during the D-Day invasion in June 1944. "Sergeant Dunham's job was to basically look after the Bomb Dump, get the bombs brought in, look after the ammunition, store the ammunition, maintain it and deliver it out to the aircraft," John Levesley, secretary of the Friends of New Forest Airfields group, explained to the BBC.

Ralph Dunham, who was two years older than his brother Stanley, also served in the military during World War II and was a part of D-Day. Obama's great uncle spent four days in the water on a Landing Ship, Tank (LST) before getting into combat. "I have battle stars for Normandy, northern France, Rhineland, and Germany," Ralph later informed the Associated Press.

