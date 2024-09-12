Katy Perry's Spicy 2024 VMAs Look Put Orlando Bloom In His Place (& Body Language Expert Proves It)

Surely Katy Perry's hubby Orlando Bloom thought the pop star looked stunning on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet — who didn't? However, paying a bit of special attention to this power couple's body language while posing for photographers shows that he didn't just love her outfit; he was also a little bit afraid of it. Bloom appeared careful to keep Perry at arm's distance, but it was likely all thanks to her seemingly slippery look.

Katy Perry arriving on the black carpet of the #VMAs. #KatyVMAVanguard. pic.twitter.com/a52irWFzQP — Katy Perry Today (@todaykatyp) September 11, 2024

While she was the one who wore a very skimpy bra top and appeared oiled up from head to toe, Perry wasn't the only person who was likely very wary of a red-carpet wardrobe malfunction. While Bloom sported a simple black suit and coordinating T-shirt, he may have been trying to ensure that nothing harmed his wife's look. While he seemed to be successful, it looked a bit awkward.

We talked to Traci Brown, CSP, a body language expert and behavior analyst, about what was really going on between this superstar couple on the red carpet, and she thinks it has a lot to do with whatever Perry has all over her. "Great couples are tight on the red carpet, like [they're] glued together," Brown told us. "The problem here is that she's covered [in] some kind of grease."

